Blue Fusion Launches SynaptIQ, an Analytical Suite Delivering Innovation in Intelligence Analytics

Enterprise Technology Replaces Legacy Tools like i2 Analyst's Notebook and Maltego with a Unified, Real-Time Analytical Environment at a reduced cost.

SynaptIQ is the solution military and law enforcement analysts have been waiting for. It enables them to analyze disparate data sources simultaneously and make critical decisions in real time.” — Bruce Parkman, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Fusion Technologies

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Fusion Technologies, a U.S.-owned, Service-Disabled veteran-operated company, announced the release of SynaptIQ, a next-generation Analytical Suite built on its patented Data Access on Demand (DAOD) technology . SynaptIQ delivers enterprise-level data fusion and analytics capabilities for the Department of Defense, Federal Agencies, and Law Enforcement — providing real-time visualization, automation, and advanced intelligence analysis across all connected data sources.The SynaptIQ Analytical Suite provides intelligence analysts with 24/7 real-time access to their complete data environment and the ability to perform federated searches and visualization in seconds — all from a single, unified interface. Leveraging Blue Fusion's pre-built Data Connectors, analysts can instantly access and correlate data from disparate databases, visualize hidden relationships, and uncover insights across multiple domains without manual data extraction or migration.As the industry's only no-code, one-click federated search environment, SynaptIQ eliminates the need for analysts to manually query, extract, normalize, and ingest data from each source — increasing analytical effectiveness by up to 90%. Users gain access to advanced analytics capabilities, including social network analysis, temporal analysis, geospatial mapping, and four degrees of relational expansion, all within a real-time analytical environment.Blue Fusion is a proven DataOps platform that integrates client-owned datasets and data systems through its patented DAOD technology, enabling real-time access to data without duplication or disruption. Its pre-built Data Connectors allow rapid integration of a customer's existing assets, enabling complete data orchestration and delivery of disparate data to any application or visualization tool. Installed on the client's own servers or approved cloud environment, Blue Fusion ensures full data ownership, compliance, and security — while reducing integration timelines from months to weeks.Coupled with SynaptIQ, this solution becomes one of the most potent and cost-effective analytical environments available to government and enterprise users today."SynaptIQ is the solution that military and law enforcement analysts have been waiting for," said Bruce Parkman, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Fusion Technologies. "Its ability to search across disparate datasets in real time and provide single-pane-of-glass visualization in seconds is a game-changer — saving our clients significant time and money while giving analysts the clarity and speed they need to make critical decisions."Blue Fusion and SynaptIQ are available directly through Blue Fusion Technologies or via its worldwide reseller network.About Blue Fusion TechnologiesBlue Fusion Technologies delivers real-time data access and analysis solutions for government, defense, and enterprise organizations. The company's award-winning, patented Blue Fusion platform provides federated, no-code search and alerting capabilities that connect seamlessly to any data source — eliminating the need for ETL and enabling instant insight across all connected systems.Through its Data Connector Marketplace, Blue Fusion offers a continuously expanding library of pre-built connectors to RMS, CAD, OSINT, and other commercial or public datasets. Custom data connectors can be built within weeks. Together with the SynaptIQ Analytical Suite, Blue Fusion empowers analysts to visualize and analyze data in a single pane of glass — improving effectiveness by up to 90% and reducing costs by more than half compared to legacy solutions.Blue Fusion Technologies – All Your Data, All The Time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.