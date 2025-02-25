The Mac Parkman Foundation Hosts March 28 Town Hall in Tampa, Addressing Repeated Blast Exposure (RBE) & Veteran Suicide

The Mac Parkman Foundation

Experts and veterans gather to discuss the impact of Repeated Blast Exposure on mental health and suicide at the March 28 Town Hall in Tampa.

Our veterans suffer in silence, unaware memory loss, mood swings, and suicidal thoughts may stem from brain injuries. This event breaks the silence and ensures no veteran is left behind.” — Bruce Parkman, a retired Green Beret Sergeant Major

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mac Parkman Foundation will host a March 28th Veteran Town Hall, a groundbreaking event focused on Repeated Blast Exposure (RBE) , its devastating impact on veteran mental health, and the urgent need for improved care and policy reform. This live event, featuring in-person and virtual attendance options, will bring together veterans, medical experts, policy advocates, and community leaders to address one of the most pressing crises facing today's service members.Each day, it is estimated that more than 40 veterans take their own lives, with many suffering from undiagnosed brain trauma caused by exposure to explosive blasts. This event will spotlight the connection between RBE, PTSD, depression, and suicide, providing veterans with the knowledge and resources to seek proper treatment and advocate for change."Our veterans are falling through the cracks," said Bruce Parkman, a retired Green Beret Sergeant Major and founder of The Mac Parkman Foundation. "They are suffering in silence because they often don't realize that their struggles—such as memory loss, mood swings, depression, and even suicidal thoughts—can be symptoms of brain injuries caused by their service. This event aims to break that silence, provide solutions, and ensure no veteran is left without the support they deserve."Event Objectives:Educate Veterans & Families – Providing science-based education on RBE and its link to mental health challenges, including PTSD, depression, and anxiety.Increase Awareness of Treatment Options – Highlighting alternative treatments that promote brain health recovery, including those not currently covered by the VA.Promote Self-Advocacy – Teaching veterans how to navigate VA systems, secure care, and connect with Veteran Service Officers (VSOs).Build a Collaborative Support Network – Partnering with veteran groups, healthcare providers, and advocacy organizations to ensure veterans receive ongoing support.Drive Policy Reform – Advocating for legislation that secures VA and insurance coverage for proven, effective RBE treatments. Learn how you can support this activity.Event Highlights:Live Town Hall featuring Bruce Parkman, brain health experts, senior-ranking service members, and veterans sharing their experiences.A panel discussion with experts and veterans, followed by a networking social to foster connections and continued conversations.Comprehensive Resource Toolkit with VA advocacy tips, treatment provider directories, and support networks.PR & Community Awareness Campaign to amplify the conversation about RBE and veteran mental health solutions.Sponsorship & Partnership Opportunities for organizations committed to making a lasting impact.The March 28th Veteran Town Hall will be capped at approximately 125 attendees for the in-person event, with additional participation available via livestream. Space is limited, and those interested must RSVP as soon as possible. Learn more, register, or explore sponsorship opportunities: www.mpfact.com/veteran-town-hall Join the movement to support veteran brain health.

