BoardWise Launches the 'TurboTax of License Defense' — A Secure Digital Suite Empowering Professionals Facing Complaints

BoardWise gives professionals a calm, structured pathway to respond to board complaints; affordable, private, and clear.” — Matthew J. Bady, RN

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardWise , a next-generation digital suite for professional license defense, today announced its launch. Often described as the “TurboTax of license defense,” BoardWise helps licensed professionals prepare clear, compliant, and professional responses to licensing board complaints.At the heart of BoardWise is a zero data retention (ZDR), session-based architecture built for privacy and trust. Each drafting session operates securely and leaves no trace, ensuring sensitive complaint information is never stored. The platform includes OCR for scanned documents and advanced document intelligence that adapts to different board requirements.More than a drafting tool, BoardWise also educates users throughout the process, explaining steps in plain language while carefully avoiding legal representation or individualized legal advice. This empowers professionals to understand what they are submitting, while still maintaining full ownership of their response.“Too many professionals face the stress of a board complaint without affordable guidance,” said Matthew J. Bady, RN, Founder & CEO of BoardWise. “BoardWise provides a calm, structured pathway, turning a daunting process into a manageable one. It restores confidence while respecting professional boundaries.”BoardWise is rooted in the Access to Justice (A2J) movement, with its founder deeply engaged in national conversations about technology and justice equity. By combining empathetic design with cutting-edge compliance safeguards, BoardWise aims to close the gap for millions of licensed workers who are often forced to navigate board complaints alone.Early adopters across nursing, transportation, and skilled trades have already used BoardWise to generate strong, board-ready responses in minutes. With support from the Maine Technology Institute and Greater Portland Counsel of Governments, the company is now preparing to scale nationally and introduce BoardWise Pro, a version tailored for attorneys and law firms.About BoardWiseBoardWise is a secure, session-based digital suite for license defense. Built with zero data retention, advanced compliance safeguards, and a plain-language educational approach, BoardWise empowers professionals to respond effectively to licensing board complaints. With lifetime access at a one-time fee, BoardWise is making justice more accessible, affordable, and stress-free.ContactMatthew J. Bady, RNFounder & CEO, BoardWise📧 matt@boardwise.online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.