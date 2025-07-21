FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - New Poll: MAGA Base Stands Firm with Trump, Defying MAGA Influencer Network Exodus

New Poll Shows MAGA Supports Trump

Magazine survey finds 69% of respondents remain unwavering in their support, dismissing media and influencer network narratives of a dissolving base.

This poll shows that the 'MAGA Influencer Network' who turned on President Trump are not as influential as they or the Media believe. Their anti-Trump opinions failed to sway the MAGA base.” — Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A striking new poll from George Magazine reveals a significant disconnect between select MAGA-affiliated influencers and their grassroots followers, with an overwhelming majority of voters affirming their steadfast support for President Donald Trump.The online poll, which drew 12,000 responses in its first 24 hours, posed a direct challenge to its readers: "MAGA Influencer Network abandoning Trump; Media suggests MAGA is dissolving. What say you?"The response was decisive. A commanding 69% of respondents chose the option: “I stand with Trump – always have. Always will. No doubts here.”"This poll sends a clear message: the so-called 'influencers' who have turned on President Trump are not nearly as influential as they or the media believe," said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. "Their anti-Trump opinions have failed to sway the MAGA base."The poll's findings are particularly potent as they come directly from a readership deeply embedded in the conservative movement. George Magazine describes its audience as 60% Trump supporters, 20% non-Trump Republicans, and 20% "Kennedy Democrats."Gene Ho, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, offered a sharper insight. “For years, many of these influencers have been telling their followers to ‘think for yourself.’ I think they finally listened.”About George MagazineGEORGE MAGAZINE is BACK! John F. Kennedy, Jr.’s publication from the mid-1990s made a comeback in 2022, and like the first run of George, it’s not just politics as usual. JFK Jr. was the first Editor-in-Chief of George Magazine, with Gene Ho, ( www.GeneHo.com ), taking over that role in this current run. Dave Blaze, Co-Founder of The Blaze Team, ( www.blaze.team ), is the President and CEO. Now, more than ever, America needs George.GEORGE MAGAZINE is The Magazine of Politics, Faith, and Information for the Everyday Hardworking American. We're not red. We're not blue. We're for you. George Magazine stands with the truckers, teachers, veterans, farmers, parents, and patriots who build America day by day. With George Magazine, your faith matters, your voice matters, and truth matters...no matter what side of the aisle you sit on.The magazine maintains a commitment to unbiased dialogue, featuring cover stories and interviews with figures across the political spectrum, including Mike Huckabee, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Marianne Williamson.For more information, visit GeorgeMagazine.com.

