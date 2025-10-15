Transportation Management Systems Market to Reach USD $22.6 Billion by 2029 at 14.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Transportation Management Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Transportation Management Systems Market From 2024 To 2029?

The rapid expansion of the transportation management systems market is notable, with a predicted increase from $11.75 billion in 2024 to $13.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a 12.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this significant growth in the historical timeline include the globalization of supply chains, the surge in e-commerce, regulatory compliance needs, a quest for cost-efficient operations, and an emphasis on customer satisfaction.

In the coming years, the market size of transportation management systems is predicted to experience swift expansion. The market is projected to reach a value of $22.6 billion in 2029, climbing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The projected growth during this period can be linked to the complexity of supply chain networks, sustainability and green initiatives, shifting consumer expectations, and the emergence of last-mile delivery solutions. The forecast period also sees major trends like an increased demand for cloud-based solutions, the emphasis on dynamic route planning and optimization, integration with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and a focus on user-friendly interfaces and mobile applications.

Download a free sample of the transportation management systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7288&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Transportation Management Systems Market?

The growth of the transportation management system market is predicted to be fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud and IoT applications. IoT and cloud applications encompass APIs and other interfaces that push and extract data from IoT sensor devices and downstream applications. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides simplified and integrated transportation and warehouse management solutions in transport, logistics, and fleet management sectors by synchronizing in-vehicle sensors and other digital devices via the network. For instance, a 2022 report by IT services firm Finoit Inc. notes that many transport and logistics firms that have implemented RFID are now achieving close to 100% shipping and receiving accuracy, 99.5 % inventory accuracy, quicker order processing by 30%, and a reduction in labor costs by 30%. Consequently, the growing use of cloud and IoT applications is predicted to drive the transportation management system market forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Transportation Management Systems Industry?

Major players in the Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

• GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• Blue Yonder Group Inc.

• Manhattan Associates Inc.

• JDA Software Group Inc.

• E2open LLC

• The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Transportation Management Systems Market In The Globe?

Top firms participating in the transportation management system market are concentrating on creating novel software like the Transportation Management System (TMS) software to boost their market profits. The TMS software refines logistics by simplifying the process of planning, executing, and optimizing the movement of goods, with an aim to escalate efficiency and transparency in transportation tasks. Take, for example, in December 2022, WrxFlo, a software company from Ireland, initiated its own WrxFlo Transport Management System. This system of WrxFlo increases the efficiency of the supply chain processes, improves warehouse productivity, and lessens transportation costs. This cloud-based solution offers real-time data access, promoting agile decision-making and reducing inefficiencies. The WrxFlo 3PL solution, which aids in third-party logistics management, focuses on uplifting sales, mitigating risks, and enhancing operational efficiency by flawlessly integrating with pre-existing business systems. It offers efficient freight management and superior logistics planning and execution, facilitated by secure cloud storage.

What Segments Are Covered In The Transportation Management Systems Market Report?

The transportation management systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

3) By Mode of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways

4) By Industry Vertical: Retail, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Government Sector, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Freight Management Solutions, Route Optimization Solutions, Carrier Management Solutions, Load Optimization Solutions, Visibility Solutions, Analytics And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgrade Services

View the full transportation management systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-management-systems-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Transportation Management Systems Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Transportation Management Systems, North America emerged as the region with the largest market in 2024. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report encompasses several regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Transportation Management Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobility-aids-and-transportation-equipment-global-market-report

Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-employee-transportation-service-global-market-report

Parking Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.