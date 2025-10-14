Product update: ResumeWallet achieves 68% increase in application quality with full verification rollout

ResumeWallet raise $1.5million in funding

The reverse matching algorithm is offered as a free upgrade available to all advertisers to help save time and money screening applicants.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based ResumeWallet (Part of C Squared Ventures Ltd), As part of its ongoing product development, ResumeWallet has announced a major update with the full rollout of its proprietary reverse matching algorithm into its candidate verification system. The free upgrade is available to all advertisers and potentially affects over 1 million jobs, 5,000 top US employers, major Ad agencies and programmatics, significantly helping hiring managers save time and money that is currently wasted screening out unsuitable applicants.Richard Collins, CEO and Co-Founder said, “When we originally decided to adopt a Cost per Qualified Applicant (CPQA) model, we always knew that quality was something we would want to continually improve over time. Our initial pre-screening had proven effective, but we have recently found that the volume of unsuitable AI-powered applicants has significantly increased, especially around location and commutability.By applying our reverse matching technology to all applicants, not only have we seen a 68% increase in quality for employers, but we have also helped jobseekers with the ability to quickly check application fit, saving them from wasting time applying for jobs that they have little chance of being shortlisted for.”ResumeWallet's full verification process now makes it virtually impossible for applicants to find or apply to jobs that they are neither qualified for or are based in the wrong location. Their Reverse Matching Algorithm is applied after initial pre-screening has been completed and checks jobseekers’ skills, qualifications, experience and location against a job, before providing them with the details to complete their application, with the result being that Applicants from Resume Wallet are 5x more likely to be shortlisted.The product rollout comes off the back of a recent $1.5 million fundraise announced in August this year and continued rapid revenue growth, with the company announcing nearly doubling of quarter-on-quarter revenue and 270% annual revenue growth compared to the same period in 2024.Notes to EditorsResumeWallet provides jobseekers with a suite of free tools that help them Fast-track their job applications and secure their place on the short list. For employers, it delivers pre-screened, qualified applicants on a cost per application basis, at scale, through their existing talent acquisition infrastructureResumeWallet was co-founded in 2022 by Richard and Beverly Collins, the duo behind ClickIQ, a programmatic platform that they sold to Indeed in 2019.EndsFor media enquiries, please contact:Richard CollinsEmail: richard@csquared.ukPhone: +44 7710 935000

