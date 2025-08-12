ResumeWallet raises $1.5 million in angel investment round

ResumeWallet raise $1.5million in funding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based ResumeWallet (Part of C Squared Ventures Ltd), who provide jobseekers with a free suite of tools specifically designed to make job hunting easier and more efficient; and employers with pre-screened, qualified applicants on a cost per application basis, delivered at scale, through their existing talent acquisition infrastructure, has raised $1.5 million in an angel investment round.The round, which was significantly oversubscribed, brings total funding to date to $3.75million and will support the business as it continues to scale .The round comes off the back of 850% annualised revenue growth compared to the same time last year, in a market place where traditional legacy players have struggled.Commenting on the funding, Richard Collins, Co-founder of ResumeWallet, said: “We have spent 3 years building our technology infrastructure, which has been challenging with all the changes that AI has brought to the talent acquisition industry. Fortunately our early predictions about jobseeker adoption of AI and the resulting surge in applications have turned out to be correct, allowing us to position perfectly to answer the needs of the TA industry by delivering pre-screened qualified applications directly into their existing infrastructure”Collins added “The revenue growth we have seen has been phenomenal, and whilst it was from a relatively low base, we have still managed to 3x what we achieved with ClickIQ at exit, but in half the time, which is perhaps a reflection of the pace of change within the industry. Our focus now is to deliver world class Jobseeker tools and achieve T2D3 revenue growth as quickly as possible (as the venture capitalists would say).”Notes to EditorsResumeWallet provides jobseekers with a free suite of tools specifically designed to make job hunting easier and more efficient for them. For employers it delivers pre-screened, qualified applicants to on a cost per application basis, at scale, through their existing talent acquisition infrastructureResumeWallet was co-founded in 2022 by Richard and Beverly Collins, the duo behind ClickIQ, a programmatic advertising start-up that transformed how companies automate and manage their recruitment advertising. The platform was sold to Indeed in 2019.EndsWebsite: www.ResumeWallet.com

