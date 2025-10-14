Physician Collaborators Offers Licensed Physician Support for Behavioral Health Providers

A network of board-certified physicians provides collaborative support to independent nurse practitioners in behavioral health and general medicine.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Collaborators, a professional network of board-certified physicians, provides collaborative physician services for nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) operating independent practices. The organization offers licensed physician support across multiple medical specialties, including behavioral health, general medicine, telemedicine, urgent care, infusion therapy, and integrative medicine.

Independent nurse practitioners and physician assistants face regulatory requirements for physician collaboration in many states. Physician Collaborators addresses this need by connecting advanced practice providers with experienced, board-certified physicians in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Psychiatry. Each physician in the network has over a decade of experience supervising NPs and PAs.

The organization currently provides services in 40 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, depending on the specifics of nursing practice regulations in each location.

Physician Collaborators structures its services to accommodate varying levels of physician involvement based on individual practice needs. The collaboration model ranges from hands-on clinical guidance to administrative oversight, allowing practitioners to select the support structure that fits their practice requirements.

"We recognize that each independent practice has unique needs when it comes to physician collaboration," said Mr. Michael Harris, spokesman for Physician Collaborators. "Our approach focuses on matching practitioners with physicians who understand their specific practice area and can provide the appropriate level of support."

The organization offers a matching process designed to connect NPs and PAs with suitable collaborating physicians within one week. Practitioners retain the option to switch physicians at any time if their needs or circumstances change.

Supporting Multiple Practice Types

The network includes physicians with expertise across various medical fields:

• General Medicine and Specialties: Board-certified physicians with experience in diverse medical areas provide collaboration for practitioners in primary care and specialized fields.

• Behavioral Health: Psychiatrists in the network support NPs providing mental health services, addressing the demand for psychiatric care in independent practice settings.

• Telemedicine: Collaborating physicians familiar with digital health technologies support practitioners delivering remote patient care.

• Urgent Care: Physicians experienced in fast-paced clinical environments provide oversight for urgent care practices.

• Infusion Therapy and Integrative Medicine: Specialized collaborators support practitioners in these focused areas of care.

Accessible Partnership Model

Physician Collaborators structures its services with pricing typically ranging from $500 to $1,200 per month, depending on specific practice requirements. The organization provides free consultations to practitioners exploring collaboration options, allowing them to assess service fit before committing to a partnership.

"We have structured our services to be accessible to independent practitioners who need physician collaboration to maintain compliance with state regulations," Harris noted. "Our pricing reflects our commitment to supporting the success of advanced practice providers."

The organization's model supports the role of nurse practitioners and physician assistants in expanding healthcare access. Advanced practice providers often serve communities with limited access to medical services, and appropriate physician collaboration enables these providers to practice within regulatory frameworks while maintaining clinical independence.

Physician Collaborators focuses on facilitating partnerships between advanced practice providers and board-certified physicians, recognizing that effective collaboration requires alignment between the collaborating physician's expertise and the practitioner's specific practice needs.

Independent practitioners seeking information about collaborative physician services can request a free consultation through the organization's website. The consultation process includes an assessment of practice needs, discussion of collaboration options, and information about matching with appropriate physicians from the network.

For more information about Physician Collaborators' services for nurse practitioners and physician assistants, visit https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/ or explore additional resources at https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/blog.

About Physician Collaborators

Physician Collaborators (https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/about-us) is a group of board-certified physicians actively practicing Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Psychiatry. Each of the doctors has over a decade of experience supervising nurse practitioners and physician assistants and has a desire to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices.

