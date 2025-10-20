Glutamic Acid Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Glutamic Acid Market Through 2025?

The market size for glutamic acid has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is anticipated to rise from $12.29 billion in 2024 to $13.22 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The boom during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, industrial uses, population expansion, and an uptick in processed food consumption.

The market size for glutamic acid is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years, ballooning to $19.41 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This predicted surge during the forecast period can be linked to factors like the growing pharmaceutical market, the use of sustainable and biodegradable plastics, the trend towards clean label food products, persistent research and innovation, and the increased interest in biofuels and green chemistry. Key trends throughout this period include the use of plant-based glutamic acid, health and wellness supplements, improved fermentation technologies, the proliferation of flavor enhancers, and the rise of personalized nutrition.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Glutamic Acid Market?

The glutamic acid market is anticipated to grow due to the burgeoning demand from the food service industry. This sector entails the preparation, distribution, and sale of food and beverages to consumers outside of their homes. Glutamic acid, most commonly in the form of monosodium glutamate (MSG), is frequently used to enhance flavors in a broad spectrum of food items, including processed and convenience foods, meat, seafood, and different global cuisines. With consumers increasingly favoring diverse, flavorful, and convenient food alternatives, the necessity for glutamic acid is on an upward trend. It offers a cost-efficient solution to boost flavors, caters to consumer preference and plays a substantial role in food innovation and product development. For example, as stated in a July 2023 report by the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency based in the US, food supplied worldwide by the food service and retail sectors totalled about $2.11 trillion in 2021 and rose to $2.39 trillion in 2022, marking an increase of $0.28 trillion. In addition, international food service establishments contributed $1.16 trillion in 2021 and $1.34 trillion in 2022. Hence, the escalating demand from the food service industry will undoubtedly spur the expansion of the glutamic acid market.

Which Players Dominate The Glutamic Acid Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Glutamic Acid include:

• AMINO GmbH

• Evonik Industries AG

• Fufeng Group

• Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co Ltd.

• Kyowa Hakko Bio Co Ltd.

• Medinex Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

• Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co Ltd

• Wuhan Amino Acid Bio-Chemical Co Ltd.

• Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

• Ningxia Yipin Biological Technology Co Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Glutamic Acid Market?

The trend of strategic alliances and partnerships is becoming increasingly prominent in the glutamic acid market. Leading entities in the market are engaging in these relationships to maintain their market presence. For example, in March 2023, Corteva, Inc., an agricultural chemical corporation headquartered in the US, and Bunge Limited, an American food company, declared a partnership targeted at producing a more nutritious soybean meal for the animal food industry, specifically for poultry, swine, and aquaculture feed. This extensive partnership integrates Corteva's specialized knowledge in germplasm, gene modification, and trait identification to develop soybean variants with escalated protein levels, enhanced amino acid profiles, and minimized anti-nutritional factors. Bunge is set to be the sole processor of the oilseed and dealer of the high-value meal and oil. The partnership is designed to lessen the use of artificial additives in animal feed, diminish costs, and curtail carbon emissions. The firms aim to bring these soybean variants to the market by the close of the decade.

Global Glutamic Acid Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The glutamic acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Biosynthesis, Industrial Synthesis

2) By Source: Plant-Based, Animal Based

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food Additives, Animal and Pet Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Biosynthesis: Fermentation Process, Enzymatic Process

2) By Industrial Synthesis: Chemical Synthesis, Ammonium Hydrolysis Process

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Glutamic Acid Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for glutamic acid. It is anticipated that the highest rate of growth will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the glutamic acid market encompasses data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

