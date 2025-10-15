Cold Pressed Juice Market Anticipated to Grow at 9.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Cold Pressed Juice Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for cold pressed juice has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from a value of $4.48 billion in 2024 to $4.88 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors such as increased health awareness, trends in detoxification and cleansing, a picture of natural freshness, endorsement by famous personalities, urban development, and hectic lifestyles, along with availability in retail stores, have contributed to its growth during the historical period.

The market size of cold pressed juice is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, expanding to a value of ""$6.91 billion in 2029 with a 9.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Influences of growth during this forecast period can be tied to the development of distribution networks, sustainable practices, the use of functional ingredients and superfoods, the emergence of DIY cold pressing, and health and wellness retreats. Key trends set to shape the forecast period include innovative flavor mixing, packaging advancements, the use of adaptogens and wellness enhancers, efforts towards zero waste, partnerships with health and fitness brands, and a strong digital marketing and social media presence.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cold Pressed Juice Market?

The escalating rates of obesity globally are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cold pressed juice market in the future. Cold pressed juice serves as an efficient solution to weight loss and obesity prevention as it comprises no artificial constituents or added sugars. This helps decrease the calorie intake, and its high antioxidant content assists in alleviating inflammation and oxidative stress, consequently aiding in weight management and curbing obesity. For example, the World Heart Foundation, a non-government, Switzerland-based, international cardiovascular organization, stated in March 2023 that roughly 2.3 billion grown-ups and young ones are tackling overweight or obesity issues on a global scale. Given the ongoing obesity pattern, this number is expected to surge to 2.7 billion by 2025. Thus, the proliferating frequency of obesity will act as a catalyst for the cold pressed juice market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cold Pressed Juice Industry?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cold Pressed Juice Market In The Globe?

The emergence of product innovations is a significant trend that is increasingly influencing the cold pressed juice market. To maintain their market stance, companies in the cold pressed juice sector are consistently introducing novel products. As an example, Clean Juice, a US-based restaurant franchise that specializes in organic smoothies and juices, launched Blue cold-pressed Juice and organic cashew milk in February 2023. This marks the first ever USDA-certified initiative in organic juice and food restaurant segment. The products are manufactured using high-pressure cold press processing. The Blue Juice is a revitalizing combination of pineapple and lemon, enriched with blue spirulina - a potent superfood algae known for its antioxidant and detoxifying properties. Meanwhile, the new Organic Cashew Milk is a low-sugar beverage, abundant in proteins, heart-friendly fats, copper, and magnesium.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cold Pressed Juice Market Report?

The cold pressed juicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fruit, Vegetables, Blends

2) By Packaging Material: Glass, Plastic, Other Packaging Materials

3) By Nature: Conventional, Organic

4) By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Outlet, Grocery Stores, Online Retailing

Subsegments:

1) By Fruit: Citrus Juices, Berry Juices, Stone Fruit Juices, Tropical Fruit Juices, Other Fruit Juices

2) By Vegetables: Leafy Greens, Root Vegetables, Cucumbers And Celery, Other Vegetable Juices

3) By Blends: Fruit And Vegetable Blends, Superfood Blends, Functional Blends

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cold Pressed Juice Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for cold pressed juice. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report on the cold pressed juice market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

