Urine Collector Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

How Much Is The Urine Collector Market Worth?

There has been a marked increase in the size of the urine collector market in recent periods. It is projected to rise from the value of $1.19 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the previous years could be linked to the increasing occurrence of urinary tract infections, escalating rates of diabetes, the expansion of the geriatric population, and a surge in hospital admissions, as well as a rising occurrence of urinary incontinence.

The market size for urine collectors is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $1.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%. The expansion during the forecast period can be credited to the growing inclination towards home-based healthcare, escalating cases of chronic diseases, increased demand for personalized urine collection systems, enhanced focus on upgrading the healthcare infrastructure, and the rising stress on early detection of chronic ailments. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass improvements in medical device technology, advancements in silicone formulations, technological advancements in urine collection and analysis, incorporation of point-of-care testing formats, and progressions in automated equipment to boost efficiency.

What Are The Factors Driving The Urine Collector Market?

The increase in chronic kidney disease is anticipated to fuel the urine collector market's expansion. This disease, which gradually impairs the kidneys' ability to effectively purify blood, is primarily rising due to the expanding elderly population. Kidney function naturally dwindles with age, and the elderly are more prone to diabetes and hypertension, both major contributors to kidney damage. Urine collectors are instrumental in managing chronic kidney disease as they let healthcare providers accurately gather urine samples for key tests like albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) and protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR), which track the deterioration of kidney function and progression of the disease. For example, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, reported that mortality rates from chronic kidney disease (CKD) surged by 4.2% in 2021 and 6.2% in 2022. Moreover, in 2022 alone, chronic kidney diseases accounted for nearly 22,000 deaths, which is 11% of all deaths in Australia, with a death rate of 84 per 100,000 people. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is propelling the growth of the urine collector market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Urine Collector Market?

Major players in the Urine Collector Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medline Industries LP

• Stryker Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

• Coloplast A/S

• Teleflex Incorporated

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Urine Collector Market In The Future?

Prominent businesses in the urine collector market are concentrating their efforts on generating novel products such as gender-specific external collection systems to boost comfort, safety, and user conformity. These gender-specific external collection systems are urine collectors modified to accommodate the anatomical differences between women and men, thereby enhancing the fit, comfort, and efficacy while reducing the incidence of leakage and infection. Such innovations heighten a patient's discretion, dignity, and overall quality of life. In July 2024, for example, Mexple, a medical equipment manufacturer based in India, unveiled its UroMen and UroWomen urine collection kits custom-made for males and females, addressing the increasing need for sanitary, convenient, and user-friendly solutions for managing incontinence. Crafted with medical-grade materials and equipped with anti-backflow technology, these products are reusable and can cater to a variety of care environments, including homes, hospitals, nursing facilities, and for elderly or post-surgical patients. They minimize the skin's direct contact with urine, lowering the chances of irritation, infection, and bothersome smells, and providing more discretion and mobility when compared to traditional adult diapers or indwelling catheters. This product introduction is representative of the broader industry shift towards patient-focused designs integrating functionality with comfort, intending to enhance adherence and ameliorate the life quality for people coping with enduring urinary conditions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Urine Collector Market Share?

The urine collector market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Urinals, Bottle Urine Collectors, Bag Urine Collectors, Catheter Urine Collectors

2) By Material: Plastic, Silicone, Glass

3) By Capacity: 100 Milliliters (ml)–250 Milliliters (ml), 250 Milliliters (ml)–500 Milliliters (ml), 500 Milliliters (ml)–1000 Milliliters (ml), Above 1000 Milliliters (ml)

4) By Usage: Single-Use, Reusable

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities, Home Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Urinals: Fixed, Portable, Bedside, Disposable

2) By Bottle Urine Collectors: Sterile, Non-Sterile, Graduated, Non-Graduated

3) By Bag Urine Collectors: Leg Bag, Bedside Bag, Overnight Bag, Drainable, Closed System, Open System

4) By Catheter Urine Collectors: Indwelling, Intermittent, External, Foley, Straight, Hydrogel Coated

What Are The Regional Trends In The Urine Collector Market?

In the Urine Collector Global Market Report 2025, North America stood out as the leading region in the urine collector market for 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

