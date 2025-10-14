AI cynic to AI Trainer: Cornwall PR Consultant launches AI Training for PR pros

Rob Phillimore PR Consultant and AI for PR Trainer Rob Phillimore and AI for PR Trainer

After years of resistance, Cornwall-based PR and communications consultant Rob Phillimore is embracing artificial intelligence and helping others do the same.

My aim is to help PR and comms teams embrace AI to assist with their ever-increasing workloads, with a non-technical, human-first approach. " — Rob Phillimore

ST AUSTELL, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of resistance, Cornwall-based PR and communications consultant, Rob Phillimore , is embracing artificial intelligence – and helping others do the same.Having recently become a CPD certified AI trainer following completion of the AI for Non-Techies "Become an AI Trainer" programme, Rob has transformed from AI skeptic to certified trainer and is now bringing his expertise to PR teams across Cornwall and the wider south west.Rob has launched his half-day "AI for PR" training sessions in August, with the aim of helping comms professionals utilise AI tools with confidence and creativity, and stay ahead in an evolving media landscape.With eight years of marketing and PR experience across a range of sectors, from technology and space to film, culture and charity, Rob knows first-hand the mounting pressures on PR professionals. His new workshop offers a practical, human-first approach to integrating AI into daily workflows, from campaign planning and content creation to media outreach and monitoring."I spent so much time actively avoiding AI, as it seemed to be coming for everything I enjoyed: writing, music - all things creative, basically," said Rob. "However, with conversations around AI and the future of work being hard to ignore, I decided to bite the bullet and learn a new skill. My aim is to help PR and comms teams embrace AI to assist with their ever-increasing workloads, with a non-technical, human-first approach."Delivered in an accessible, jargon-free style, Rob’s beginner-friendly sessions are for PR and communications teams looking to demystify AI, save time and boost productivity. The workshops can be delivered online or in person and the first ten companies to book one of the training sessions get a 15% discount on the regular price.For more information or to book a session, visit robphillimore.com/ai-training-for-pr

