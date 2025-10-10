Cornwall, murderers and celebrities: a double-header book launch from local writer Pete Minall

Pete Minall, author of Buffalo Bill and the Beast of Bodmin and Clunk Buffalo Bill and the Beast of Bodmin book cover Clunk book cover

What do Buffalo Bill, the Beast of Bodmin Moor and a host of celebrities have in common?

BODMIN, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do Buffalo Bill, the Beast of Bodmin Moor and a host of celebrities have in common? They all feature in books by Pete Minall, the Bodmin-based Author who today announced a double-header launch with the release of two unique new works – Clunk and Buffalo Bill and the Beast of Bodmin Buffalo Bill and the Beast of Bodmin is a historical fiction book set in 1904. It follows the world-famous William “Buffalo Bill” Cody as he joins the hunt for Murderous Madman at large on the moor after a daring escape from prison.The tale leads the reader through various well-known locations in and around Cornwall’s former county town, including Lanhydrock House, Jamaica Inn, Cardinham Woods, Dozmary Pool and the infamous Bodmin Jail.The second book steps away from make-believe into the real world of rock and roll, theatre and famous faces. Clunk is a book of anecdotes curated from Pete’s decades of experience in the entertainment industry. First, as a music photographer who snapped legendary bands like Led Zeppelin and The Who, and then as Chief Electrician at the Theatre Royal.Clunk is the sound of a name being dropped, and Pete drops many of them in this fun, captivating and intriguing look behind the scenes of the entertainment business.Both books are available in digital form at peteminall.com from Friday 10 October 2025. For physical copies, contact Pete via email or the contact form on his site.

