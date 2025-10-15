Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Market to Reach $13.65 Billion by 2029 with 14.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Market Size And Growth?

Rapid expansion has been observed in recent years in the market of the unified communications as a service in healthcare, with projections estimating an increase from $6.85 billion in 2024 to $7.88 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. Factors such as the emphasis on reducing medical errors, the rising popularity of interconnected healthcare devices, an increasing need for adjustable communication solutions, and a growing dependency on multi-channel communication platforms contributed to historical growth.

Expectations are high that the market size for unified communications as a service in healthcare will experience significant growth in the coming years, escalating to $13.65 billion by the year 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is linked to factors such as the widespread usage of virtual care platforms, increasing need for successful cross-department interaction, surging demand for consolidated communication platforms in hospitals, growing requirements for integrated scheduling systems, and an upward trend in patient satisfaction tracking. Foreseen major trends during this period encompass the development of patient-focused communication tools, incorporation of predictive analytics to enhance patient outcomes, improvements in data security and compliance, sophisticated voice recognition for clinical documentation, and progress in support for multilingual communication.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Market?

The rise in demand for telehealth services is projected to accelerate the expansion of the unified communications as a service in healthcare market in the near future. Telehealth services are characterized by remote healthcare delivery, medical consultations, and health-related services via digital communication mediums. This upward trend in demand goes hand in hand with increasing accessibility, enabling patients to connect with healthcare providers remotely, thus saving time and diminishing the necessity for physical travel. Seamless, secure, and immediate communication between patients and providers is facilitated by the use of telehealth services, enhancing patient involvement and care management. As an illustration, data from the National Health Service, a UK government entity, indicates that there were 33.6 million telehealth app users in December 2023, a 54% increase in monthly logins over the previous year, rising from 16.8 million in November 2022 to 25.8 million in November 2023. Therefore, the growing necessity for immediate communication augments the expansion of the Unified Communications as a Service in Healthcare market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Verizon Communications Incorporated

• Comcast Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Incorporated

• BT Group plc

• NEC Corporation

• Orange Business Services India Network Private Limited

• Zoom Video Communications Incorporated

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Market?

Key businesses in the healthcare segment of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) are honing their focus on advanced development, particularly with advanced API integrations. The aim is to boost the incorporation of digital healthcare tools, streamline workflow automation, and offer a more unified and efficient healthcare experience. Advanced API integrations allow for a sophisticated interconnection of various software systems via APIs, enhancing communication and data-sharing, with automated complex workflows and real-time information exchange for heightened efficiency. For example, in April 2025, First Light Fiber Inc., a US-based firm specializing in fiber-optic data, internet, data center cloud, and voice services, revealed the subsequent phase of its Unified Communications (UC) platform. The updated version brings advanced features, superior integrative abilities, and upgraded administrative utilities. The strategy aims to provide a seamless, user-friendly experience for organizations transitioning to cloud-based communication solutions. These improvements hold significant value for sectors like healthcare where dependable, secure, and instantaneous communication is imperative.

How Is The Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Market Segmented?

The unified communications as a service in healthcare market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Service Type: Voice Over Internet Protocol, Video Conferencing, Messaging Services, Contact Center Services, Call Management

2) By Component: Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms, Conferencing, Other Components

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid

4) By Application: Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring, Virtual Consultations, Care Coordination, Patient Engagement

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Health Insurance Providers, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Voice Over Internet Protocol: Hosted Voice Solutions, Cloud Private Branch Exchange, Managed Voice Services, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking

2) By Video Conferencing: Cloud-Based Video Conferencing, Web-Based Video Conferencing, Virtual Meeting Platforms, Telepresence System

3) By Messaging Services: Instant Messaging Platforms, Secure Healthcare Messaging, Group Collaboration Tools, Patient Engagement Messaging

4) By Contact Center Services: Cloud-Based Contact Centers, Virtual Assistance Services, Omni Channel Communication Solutions, Interactive Voice Response Systems

5) By Call Management: Automated Call Distribution, Call Recording And Monitoring, Interactive Call Routing, Voicemail To Email Integration

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Market?

In the 2024 Unified Communications As A Service In Healthcare Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region. The report forecasts Asia-Pacific as the region with the fastest projected growth. The comprehensive report includes data on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

