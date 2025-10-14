D’Art Celebrates 9 Years of Legacy Shaping the Future of Retail Numbers That Tell Our Story Industries Served by D'Art Brands Served by D'Art A' Design Award

With 60,000 touchpoints and global presence, D’Art strengthens its legacy by turning bold ideas into impactful, real-world retail experiences.

Retail is not just about space. Instead, it is more about emotions. At D’Art, we don’t just create stores, we create destinations where brands win trust and customers find meaning.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D’Art Private Limited, a prominent leader in retail design and execution , celebrates nine years of transforming physical retail spaces into interactive, innovative, and immersive destinations that are driven by experience. The agency was founded by three visionaries in the year 2016. Though the number of chairs was less and the office size was equal to that of a small room, the ambition to redefine retail experiences was quite high.At present, D’Art has a retail army that consists of more than 250 skilled professionals and over 10,000 dedicated converters operating within the geographical boundaries of India and 5 other countries, including Bangladesh, Vietnam, Dubai, the UK, and the US. The agency now stands as a benchmark for innovation and execution.From its earliest days, D’Art has demonstrated a unique capability to win retail markets before entering them by combining creativity with disciplined execution. Over nine years, the firm has delivered more than 60,000 retail touchpoints, conceptualized 450+ innovative ideas, and executed 300+ design projects for over 150 clients.Each and every individual project has contributed to a legacy of innovation. This further establishes a milestone that highlights the company’s ability to convert vision and ideas into tangible and impactful experiences for both brands and their target customers.During the celebration of completing nine years in the retail field and stepping into the 10th year, Sameer Khosla, Global Design Director at D’Art Private Limited, commented, ‘Since the day we started operating and till today, our focus has always been on delivering ideas that come alive. Creativity is undoubtedly the spark, but it’s execution that transforms it into an enduring experience, and this philosophy has been the cornerstone of our success.’A Holistic Approach to Retail TransformationD’Art’s work spans a wide spectrum of sectors, reflecting the diversity and complexity of modern retail. From consumer electronics and home appliances showrooms where technology needs to feel accessible and reliable, to apparel and lifestyle boutiques that allow customers to emotionally connect with the brand, the firm has completely revolutionized the meaning of customer engagement in retail. Leading brands from numerous industries have partnered with D’Art to establish immersive retail environments that balance functionality, aesthetics, and brand storytelling. A few prominent clients include Crompton, W For Women, Dolce Gelato, Cargill, Maharishi Ayurveda, NIIT, and Berger Paints.Each individual project had its own unique challenges in the context of both the brand and its customers. The firm began by understanding them and further providing customized solutions tailored to brand expectations and customer needs. For example, in electronics and home appliances retail, D’Art strategically executed store designs that make it easier for customers to access and explore technology. In the food and wellness sector, the retail spaces were developed in a way that creates memorable experiences by blending trust, ambiance, and accessibility. For Top Brass and other fashion brands, the aim was to establish immersive retail environments that reflected brand values and built emotional connections.Also, apart from retail spaces, D’ART has covered various other store formats including, shop in shop and pop ups. The firm designed and developed a mobile retail unit for Patanjali , enabling the FMCG brand to seamlessly reach remote locations and engage customers where large stores cannot operate.'For D’Art, every project is a test of both creativity and discipline. We succeed at this by bringing ideas to life in a way that resonates with the target customers and supports the brand’s goals and objectives,' commented Rashid Saifi, the brand and experience strategist at D'Art Private LimitedSetting Milestones on the Global StageD’Art is known around the world for its creative work. In 2020, the company won the Silver A’ Design Award for a project with Studds. They built India’s first “phygital” helmet store, which mixed physical and digital experiences. The store had VR, touch tables, and even a machine to clean helmets automatically—making shopping easy, fun, and safe.In 2021, D’Art won the Iron A’ Design Award for redesigning Red Chief’s stores. The freshly executed store brought all products together in one place and added fun features like a climbing wall, treadmill, basketball court, and a conveyor belt to handle thousands of items. They also used eco-friendly materials like green cast acrylic and paper wood. These awards show D’Art’s strong position as a global leader in creative and sustainable store design These awards do make us proud. But adding more to it, they show that we can set new standards and work at a global level. And for our clients, they prove that we create ideas that are not only creative but also practical, and they bring real results.'' said one of the senior marketing heads at D’Art Private Limited.A Vision for the FutureAs D’Art completes ten years, it stays focused on building the future of retail. Since shoppers now expect more than just products, stores must offer exciting, smooth, and memorable experiences. D’Art plans to keep innovating, grow into new regions, and stay true to its mission of turning ideas into reality.“Retail is no longer just about selling; it’s about creating experiences,” said Rahul Kumar Ralli, the Business Strategist at D’Art. “Our mission is to ensure that brands not only meet the expectations of today’s consumer but win markets before they enter them, through innovative, executable, and impactful store design.”Through nine years of relentless pursuit of excellence, D’Art Private Limited has established a legacy of creativity, execution, and client success. With each milestone, the company continues to redefine the standards of retail design, setting benchmarks that will guide the industry for the upcoming years.

D'Art Private Limited - Retail Marketing and Branding Agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.