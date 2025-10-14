KrispCall Strengthens its CRM Ecosystem with Salesforce Integration and AppExchange Launch

KrispCall on Salesforce Appexchange

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KrispCall, a leading cloud telephony platform, announces that its integration with Salesforce is now live, with KrispCall officially listed on the Salesforce AppExchange

This strategic partnership allows Salesforce users to access KrispCall’s full suite of calling, messaging, and analytics tools directly within their CRM workspace, simplifying workflows, boosting productivity, and enhancing customer engagement.

With KrispCall’s integration, Salesforce users can now handle calls, send SMS, log conversations, access voicemails, and review call recordings, all without leaving their CRM. By integrating KrispCall’s cloud telephony directly into Salesforce, teams can reduce operational friction, enhance collaboration, and ensure that every customer interaction is tracked and actionable from a single platform.

Beyond these core capabilities, KrispCall offers AI-assisted call routing, virtual numbers across 100+ countries, shared phone numbers, contact tagging, and advanced analytics. When paired with Salesforce’s robust CRM functionalities, these tools help companies streamline workflows, shorten sales cycles, and deliver a superior customer experience.

This announcement coincides with KrispCall’s official listing on the Salesforce AppExchange, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth. The integration reinforces KrispCall’s role as a forward-thinking innovator in cloud telephony while empowering Salesforce users to manage customer relationships more efficiently than ever before.

“Integrating with Salesforce and being listed on AppExchange is a significant milestone for KrispCall,” said Bibek Hada, Product Owner at KrispCall

This integration not only strengthens KrispCall’s presence in the Salesforce ecosystem but also sets a new standard for unified cloud telephony in CRMs. By continually innovating within the AppExchange, KrispCall ensures that businesses can manage calls, messages, and customer insights seamlessly, today and in the future.

KrispCall is a modern cloud phone system designed for teams that operate globally and work remotely. Its unified platform offers seamless calling, messaging, virtual numbers, analytics, integrations, and now AI features, empowering businesses to work smarter, communicate faster, and grow without boundaries.

Learn more at https://krispcall.com/integration/salesforce-crm/

For businesses looking to enhance their operations with KrispCall’s AI-driven cloud telephony, now is the perfect time to connect.

For media and partnership inquiries, reach out to arun@krispcall.com to explore partnership opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.