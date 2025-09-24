Inside Entrepreneur 2025: How KrispCall Connected with 200+ Startups

KrispCall Team at Entrepreneur 2025, 15th Edition

This event showed how fast founders want to consolidate tools. KrispCall’s single app for calling, tracking, and team visibility fits that urgency.” — Dinesh Silwal

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KrispCall, a leading cloud-based phone system for globally distributed teams, participated as an exhibitor at Entrepreneur 2025, 15th Edition, held on 23 September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organized by Entrepreneur India Media Pvt. Ltd, the summit brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders across the Asia-Pacific region to explore trends in startup growth, AI innovation, and leadership.

At the event, the KrispCall team engaged in over 200 meaningful conversations with startup founders and operators, exploring potential channel partnerships and demonstrating the power of its single-platform solution for calling, messaging, analytics, and team visibility. Representing KrispCall at the event were Co-founder and Co-CEO Dinesh Silwal, along with Deep Singh and Divyanka from the Channel Sales Partner team.

The team observed a rising demand for unified cloud telephony and analytics among SMBs and early-stage startups in India, and the high-quality engagement at the booth reinforced KrispCall’s focus on partner-led distribution and streamlined onboarding for startup teams.

Following the event, KrispCall is prioritizing lead follow-ups, nurturing new partnerships, and planning a post-event recap on LinkedIn to promote booking a free demo. The company also intends to participate in upcoming Entrepreneur India programs and similar startup expos to continue strengthening its network and supporting the growth of startups.

KrispCall is a modern cloud phone system designed for teams that operate globally and work remotely. Its unified platform offers seamless calling, messaging, virtual numbers, analytics, integrations, and AI features, empowering businesses to work smarter, communicate faster, and grow without boundaries.

Learn more at https://krispcall.com to explore how KrispCall’s AI-driven cloud telephony can enhance your business telephony operations.

For media inquiries, reach out to arun@krispcallmail.com to explore partnership opportunities.

