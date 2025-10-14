BluLogix Unveils New Whitepaper on Modern Chargeback and Cost Recovery for Subscription Billing

BluLogix, the Ultimate in Flexibility & Scalability in Subscription Management & Billing

Modernizing chargeback with automation and accuracy, BluLogix’s new whitepaper shows how BluIQ transforms cost recovery for public sector and enterprises.

Chargeback today is about connecting consumption to value. BluIQ empowers organizations with real-time visibility, automation, and financial accountability.” — Youssef Yaghmour, CEO of BluLogix.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluLogix, a leading provider of advanced subscription and monetization solutions, today announced the release of its latest whitepaper, “Modern Chargeback & Cost Recovery for Subscription Billing: Accuracy, Automation, and Accountability with BluIQ.” The publication explores how organizations can modernize internal billing and cost recovery processes through intelligent automation, scalable data management, and financial-grade precision.

As IT and cloud environments grow more complex, many organizations—particularly in the public sector and large enterprises—struggle to maintain transparency and efficiency in chargeback and cost recovery. Manual spreadsheets, disconnected systems, and outdated billing workflows continue to limit accountability and delay payments. BluLogix’s latest whitepaper addresses these challenges head-on, presenting a comprehensive framework for transforming traditional cost allocation into a strategic financial management process.



Key Topics Covered in the Whitepaper

The limitations of traditional chargeback and cost recovery models

How BluIQ automates ingestion, validation, and reconciliation across multi-source billing data

Ways to achieve GAAP/GASB-compliant internal billing at scale

Case study: How a U.S. state government automated chargeback and recovered lost revenue

The strategic shift from IT Financial Management (ITFM) to intelligent cost recovery

The whitepaper outlines how BluIQ integrates data from cloud, telecom, ITSM, and financial systems to provide end-to-end visibility into service costs. This automation not only enhances financial integrity but also enables organizations to reinvest recovered funds into modernization and innovation initiatives.

Driving Accountability Across the Enterprise

BluIQ’s Chargeback & Cost Recovery platform is built for scale—supporting complex, multi-department environments with full compliance to GAAP, GASB, and OMB Circular A-87 standards. Through advanced metering, automated reconciliation, and portal-based validation, BluIQ helps organizations move from reactive cost tracking to proactive financial management.

The result is greater accuracy, faster billing cycles, reduced disputes, and transparent cost allocation across departments and services.

Availability

The full whitepaper, “Modern Chargeback & Cost Recovery for Subscription Billing: Accuracy, Automation, and Accountability with BluIQ,” is now available for reading here.



About BluLogix

BluLogix is a global leader in subscription and monetization solutions, helping enterprises and service providers manage complex billing, pricing, and revenue models through its flagship platform, BluIQ. From quote-to-cash to financial reconciliation, BluLogix provides the automation, scalability, and intelligence needed to manage the complete subscription lifecycle across industries such as SaaS, IoT, UCaaS, and public sector IT.

To learn more, visit www.blulogix.com

