New report on migration trends across the OSCE region

The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) has published a new report, "Migration Trends across the OSCE, 2015–2025", offering timely, data-driven insights into migration trends and dynamics across the region.

Amid increasingly complex patterns of human mobility, the report provides an in-depth analysis of key migration drivers and impacts, including labour mobility, remittance flows, demographic trends, and socioeconomic pressures. Drawing from a wide array of sources, the publication captures both regional specificities and broader global links to serve as a useful resource for policymakers and practitioners.

With its unique mandate and structure, the OSCE is positioned to help participating States address migration issues with a comprehensive approach that spans economic, social, environmental, and security dimensions.

The report was produced through financial contributions from the United Kingdom and was officially released during a OSCE Security Committee meeting on 23 September 2025.

Read the full report