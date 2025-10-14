New report on migration trends across the OSCE region
The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) has published a new report, "Migration Trends across the OSCE, 2015–2025", offering timely, data-driven insights into migration trends and dynamics across the region.
Amid increasingly complex patterns of human mobility, the report provides an in-depth analysis of key migration drivers and impacts, including labour mobility, remittance flows, demographic trends, and socioeconomic pressures. Drawing from a wide array of sources, the publication captures both regional specificities and broader global links to serve as a useful resource for policymakers and practitioners.
With its unique mandate and structure, the OSCE is positioned to help participating States address migration issues with a comprehensive approach that spans economic, social, environmental, and security dimensions.
The report was produced through financial contributions from the United Kingdom and was officially released during a OSCE Security Committee meeting on 23 September 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.