Leading enterprises recognised for Customer Experience excellence

Clientshare, the company behind the world’s leading Business Reviews platform, Pulse, hosted their annual awards at an exclusive event on Thursday 16th October.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a keynote speech from EY’s Contracts, SRM and Supplier Enablement Director, Amanda Spencer, Clientshare recognised those of its customers who have demonstrated a particularly impressive commitment to Customer Experience, with a focus on their Quarterly Business Review (QBR) processes. Representing the ITO, FM and Logistics sectors, these companies are setting the new standard for B2B customer relationships.

BEST GLOBAL QBR PRACTICES 2025

This award is in recognition of companies who prioritise consistent high-quality QBRs across their entire global businesses, supported by Pulse. It reflects both the work in existing mature markets and the work currently being done in regions with lighter / fewer established processes.

WINNER: Compass Group - represented by Chris Chidley

Highly Commended: CEVA Logistics

BEST USE OF CX TECHNOLOGY 2025

This award recognises the best integration of an existing API and/or CRM from Pulse to support best-practice client communications and successes.

WINNER: Ricoh - represented by Maggy Thorvardardottir

Highly Commended: OCS

BEST-IN-CLASS QBR EDUCATION 2025

This award recognises companies who have truly embraced the importance of internal education in highlighting the importance of QBRs for consistent operational excellence and world-leading client relationships.

WINNER: Xerox - represented by Ian White

Highly Commended: Aramark

CX LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE 2025

This award recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional leadership commitment to customer experience, driving cultural change and measurable improvements in client satisfaction.

WINNER: ABM - represented by Richard Sykes

Highly Commended: SEKO Logistics

BEST NEW CX PROGRAMME 2025

This award recognises a commitment to the development of an industry-leading CX programme, introducing key changes to processes and practices to offer an exceptional customer experience.

WINNER: Yusen Logistics – represented by Kayleigh La Roux

Highly Commended: Carlisle Support Services

BEST CX PROGRAMME 2025

This award recognises companies who have built first-class Customer Experience programmes that resonate across their entire ecosystem.

WINNER: Williams Lea – represented by Sara Luter

Highly Commended: EMCOR UK



James Ward, CEO of Clientshare, said: "These awards celebrate what we see every day: customers committed to better business conversations, listening to feedback, and delivering world-class experiences. The organisations recognised tonight aren’t just using Clientshare—they’re building cultures where outstanding Business Reviews drive measurable results. It’s inspiring to see leaders across FM, Logistics, BPO, IT, and Manufacturing setting the benchmark for what world-class B2B relationships look like in practice."

About Clientshare:

Clientshare is the world's leading Business Reviews platform.

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT to improve retention and grow accounts. The platform gives businesses the tools to create high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback. Customers, including Ricoh, Compass Group, Xerox, ABM, Yusen Logistics and Williams Lea, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.

