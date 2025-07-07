Momentum builds for Clientshare Pulse as ARR climbs and US presence grows

Clientshare's new Feedback Management feature

Clientshare Pulse sees 35% ARR growth, key renewals and US expansion, as new features drive momentum in BPO, FM and logistics markets.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare, the provider of the Pulse platform for digital business reviews, has announced strong growth across the first half of 2025, with its Pulse product recording 35% year-on-year growth in H1. This growth continues to exceed the B2B SaaS industry median. The company also maintained strong enterprise contract renewal rates with organisations including FTSE 100 company, Compass Group.

The company added new enterprise clients in Q2 from the BPO and logistics sectors, continuing its strategic focus on the BPO, FM and logistics enterprise markets. Momentum in North America also increased, with ABM Industries expanding its use of Pulse in the US following a successful UK & Ireland implementation.

Clientshare CEO James Ward commented:

"I'm pleased that in Q2 we delivered continued growth through both new logo acquisition and expansion in the US with existing clients. Equally important was the retention of key enterprise customers who have committed long term to their QBR programmes and this helped our Pulse growth continue to run above B2B SaaS industry averages which was good to see during a challenging economic period."

In addition to commercial growth, Clientshare has launched a new product feature for Pulse — a Feedback Management section that provides users with a consolidated view of written customer comment feedback. This update is designed to improve review coordination and increase visibility for users across enterprise teams. Further product innovations are planned for H2 2025 to support continued platform adoption.

Through ongoing product development and close collaboration with industry experts, Clientshare continues to strengthen its position as a leading voice on Quarterly Business Reviews in the service sector.

About Clientshare:

Clientshare is the world's leading Business Reviews platform.

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100 and 1-in-3 of the S&P 500, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and Manufacturing to improve retention and grow accounts. The platform gives businesses the tools to manage their Business Review and feedback processes, measure regular and consistent NPS, CSAT and written feedback, helping them master retention and upselling by easily identifying risks and opportunities.

