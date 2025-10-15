Global Tumor Blood Testing Market to Reach $9.83 Billion at a Steady 13.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Tumor Blood Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Tumor Blood Testing Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the tumor blood testing market has seen a significant increase in size. The market is projected to expand from $5.27 billion in 2024 to $5.98 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The historical growth of this sector can be credited to expanded research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, increased patient demand for swift test results, the development of targeted therapies necessitating companion diagnostics, a trend towards decentralized diagnostics, and a growing inclination among patients for home-based sample collection.

The market for tumor blood testing is predicted to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, ballooning to a worth of $9.83 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. Several factors are contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period, including the increased use of point-of-care testing, the growing clinical validation of new blood tests, increased funding from both government and private sectors for cancer research, more accessible high-sensitivity tumor biomarkers and a growing patient preference towards less intrusive procedures. The forecast period also indicates key trends such as advancements in multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, companion diagnostics, synthetic biology applications in diagnostics, and the incorporation of robotics in laboratory processes. Additionally, the integration of blockchain technology is expected to provide improved data security in diagnostics.

Download a free sample of the tumor blood testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28343&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Tumor Blood Testing Market Landscape?

The growth of the tumor blood testing market is anticipated to be driven by the rising frequency of cancer in the foreseeable future. The elderly population and exposure to risk factors such as an unhealthy diet, smoking, and pollution are leading to a higher incidence of cancer, which is increasing the need for early detection techniques. Tumor blood testing offers a less invasive method to discover cancer before symptoms emerge by detecting biomarkers in the blood. It aids in the timely diagnosis, early treatment, improved patient results, and continuous monitoring of disease progress and the efficacy of treatment. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, a government agency based in the US, in May 2024, there were approximately 18.1 million cancer survivors in the United States as of January 2022, with predictions reaching 26 million by 2040. Thus, the rising frequency of cancer is propelling the growth of the tumor blood testing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Tumor Blood Testing Market?

Major players in the Tumor Blood Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Roche Holding AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Illumina Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Natera Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Tumor Blood Testing Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the tumor blood testing market are concentrating on the creation of innovative technology such as non-invasive liquid biopsy technologies. These advancements allow for more efficient early detection of cancer, tracking of treatment effectiveness and evaluation of disease advancement. Non-invasive liquid biopsy technologies are diagnostic procedures that identify and examine cancer-associated biomarkers in bodily fluids, offering a more secure and accessible option compared to typical tissue biopsies. For example, Delfi Diagnostics, a biotechnology firm from the US, together with Immunocore Holdings plc, a biotechnology firm from the UK, introduced the DELFI-Tumor Fraction (DELFI-TF) assay in February 2024. This cancer-tracking blood test scrutinizes cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments in the blood to gauge tumor load and therapeutic response. This fragmentome-focused liquid biopsy provides a less invasive, more economical alternative to the traditional techniques, needing minimal plasma while delivering results in a span of two weeks.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Tumor Blood Testing Market

The tumor blood testing market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Test Type: Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Tests, Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) Tests, Exosome-Based Tests, Other Test Types

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Testing, Next-Generation Sequencing, Microarray-Based Testing, Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassays

3) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma

4) By Application: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring

5) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Circulating Tumor Cells Tests: Isolation Of Tumor Cells, Enumeration Of Tumor Cells, Characterization Of Tumor Cells

2) By Circulating Tumor DNA Tests: Mutation Detection Of Tumor DNA, Methylation Analysis Of Tumor DNA, Copy Number Variation Analysis Of Tumor DNA, Fragmentation Analysis Of Tumor DNA

3) By Exosome-Based Tests: Protein Profiling Of Exosomes, RNA Profiling Of Exosomes, Lipid Profiling Of Exosomes, Surface Marker Analysis Of Exosomes

4) By Other Tests: Circulating RNA Tests, Tumor Educated Platelet Tests, Protein Biomarker Panels, Multiomics Blood Tests, Immuno Oncology Biomarker Tests

View the full tumor blood testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tumor-blood-testing-global-market-report

Tumor Blood Testing Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Tumor Blood Testing Global Market Report, North America held the most substantial share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the swiftest growth in the coming years. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Tumor Blood Testing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Solid Tumor Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solid-tumor-testing-global-market-report

Hemato Oncology Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemato-oncology-testing-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.