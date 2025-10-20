Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Be By 2025?

There has been remarkable growth in the electric vehicle fluids market size in the past few years. The market is projected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2024 to $2.77 billion in 2025, undergoing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. Factors such as increased adoption and sales of electric vehicles (ev), government stimulus and regulations, environmental issues and emission reduction objectives, consumer preference for convenient charging facilities, and substantial investments in evs by the automotive industry have all driven growth in the historic period.

The market capacity for electric vehicle fluids is projected to escalate dramatically in the coming years, expanding to a size of $7.87 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%. Various factors contribute to this predicted growth in the forecast period, including the widespread expansion of electric vehicle charging networks, unified charging connectors, expansion of the international market, increased adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, as well as the rise in public and private charging stations. Key trends projected for this timeframe include the creation of dedicated EV fluids, the development of biodegradable and environmentally friendly formulations, partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), thermal management measures, and an emphasis on fluid monitoring and maintenance.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Landscape?

The growth of the electric vehicle fluids market is anticipated to be driven by an upswing in the demand for electric automobiles. Electric vehicles (EVs), which operate either entirely or partially on electricity and store the energy that propels the engine in a battery pack, are leading to an increased requirement for electric vehicle fluids. These fluids, which greatly raise fuel efficiency and aid in decreasing vehicular carbon emissions, play a pivotal part in electric vehicle manufacturing and sales. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) predicts a noticeable surge in EV sales, expecting them to constitute 10% of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, rising to 28% in 2030, and as high as 58% by 2040. Hence, the predicted surge in electric vehicle demand is likely to boost the expansion of the electric vehicle fluids market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Electric Vehicle Fluids Market?

Major players in the Electric Vehicle Fluids include:

• Castrol Limited

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Fuchs Petrolub SE

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Petronas Nasional Bhd

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Gulf Oil

• BP plc

• ENEOS Corporation

• PTT Public Company Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Electric Vehicle Fluids Market?

Leading firms in the electric vehicle fluids market are focusing their strategies on the invention of innovative solutions like performance fluids to boost the efficiency and lifespan of electric vehicle components. These performance fluids span specialized lubes, coolants, and additional liquids devised to amplify the productivity, durability, and overall operational capabilities of both mechanical and electrical systems, covering electric vehicles (EVs). For example, in January 2023, Valvoline Inc., an American retail automotive services firm, revealed its EV Performance Fluids product line, specifically created for electric vehicles. This recent collection encompasses heat transfer fluids for optimal battery temperature maintenance, drive system fluids for various speed transmissions, state-of-the-art brake fluids with elevated boiling points, and grease formulated for EV motors and seal bearings. Each product caters to particular issues encountered by EVs, including temperature management, powertrain performance, and rust prevention.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Electric Vehicle Fluids Market

The electric vehicle fluidsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Engine oil, Coolants, Transmission fluids, Greases

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By EV Type: BEV, PHEV, HEV

4) By Application: Driveline, Battery Coolant, Grease

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Oil: Fully Synthetic Engine Oil, Semi-Synthetic Engine Oil, Mineral Engine Oil, Low-Viscosity Engine Oil

2) By Coolants: Ethylene Glycol-based Coolants, Propylene Glycol-based Coolants, Organic Acid Technology (OAT) Coolants, Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT) Coolants

3) By Transmission Fluids: Automatic Transmission Fluids (ATF), Manual Transmission Fluids, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fluids

4) By Greases: Lithium-based Greases, Calcium-based Greases, Synthetic Greases, Biodegradable Greases

Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe held the leading position in the electric vehicle fluids market. The market is anticipated to grow the quickest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The electric vehicle fluids market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

