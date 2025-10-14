'SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY', WORLD PREMIERES ON OCTOBER 14, 2025

SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY on M/LUX

Sustainable Travel and Human Connection Expert, Michaela Guzy’s Viral Series Greenlit for Season 4 on Modern Luxury’s New M/LUX APP

We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with more seasons of both of Michaela Guzy's acclaimed docu-series & announce her as the host of our upcoming original series, Coffee + Luxury Travel.” — Heather Lacouture, COO of M/LUX

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While everybody was at home during the height of the pandemic in June 2020, Michaela Guzy gave up her home in NYC - along with all her belongings- to start “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY” an idea she conceived to show the world that it would soon be safe to travel again - she has been houseless not homeless ever since. This jetset digital nomad has traveled to over 120 countries and invites viewers to snuggle in with her at the world’s best hotels, cruise lines and even safari tents.Seasons 1-3 of this award-winning series were picked up by Modern Luxury Media's new M/LUX APP as of May 2024 and are available to 135 million households on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, www.mluxnetwork.com or www.modernluxurymedia.com - as well as KTLA+ and People’s Planet across Southern Africa. The first episode of season 4 takes place at the iconic El Palace Hotel in Barcelona, before Michaela sets sail with the new luxury cruise line, Explora Journeys via Malaga to disembark in Lisbon to check in at The Lumiares Hotel in the heart of the Barrio Alto neighborhood. Watch season 4, episode 1 now on M/LUX. Episode 2 also available later this month: https://mluxnetwork.com/player/50492/763617 (USA) or https://www.modernluxury.com/travel/ (Globally)“During the dark days of the pandemic, when I almost lost my business, I lost my love and my home, I realized I had an important role in working alongside the travel industry to get the world back on the road again, safely. I poured my heart and soul into the ever changing storytelling around being a single woman navigating the globe as the world reopened. In a million years, I would have never guessed how viral the show would become or that I would still be houseless over five years later! Every crisis breeds innovation and it's so exciting to see how “SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY” continues to evolve. To celebrate five years, we created a new show opener for the series,” says Michaela Guzy, Creator, Executive Producer + Curator of Local Hosts.Guzy adds, “The real question is, can you guess where we are ‘SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY’ next?”Pack a bag + journey on, @MichaelaGuzy + the @OTPYM Traveling TeamQUOTE:“At M/LUX, we’re always proud to elevate and celebrate the powerful female voices on our network, and Michaela Guzy exemplifies that spirit,” says Heather Lacouture, COO of M/LUX. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership by bringing more seasons of her acclaimed docu-series OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET to our viewers. And we’re equally excited to announce Michaela as the host of our upcoming original series, Coffee + Luxury Travel, where she’ll sit down with leading travel industry executives to explore trends, thought leadership, and innovation in the luxury travel space.”SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY SERIES AWARDS:- International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Johannesburg: 2x Silver Doc, TV & Web (2025); Silver Doc, TV & Web (2024)- Finisterra Portugal Film Art & Tourism Festival (2025): 6x Official Selection (2025); 2x Official Selection (2024)- Hospitality Sales & Marketing International, New York City (2025): Best in Show

