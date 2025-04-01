THREE OTPYM PRODUCTIONS FILMS NAMED WINNERS AT INTERNATIONAL TOURISM FILM FESTIVAL AFRICA 2025

ITFFA Young Creators + Michaela Guzy 2023 - South Africa

ITFFA, a member of CINE TOUR, have announced three OTPYM Productions films are finalists at the annual film festival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Its inspiring to watch how Michaela has taken the Young Creatives under her wing. She gives them the hands on opportunity to create travel content and exposure to the film industry on a global stage.” — James Byrne, Co-Founding Director, ITFFA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is the 14th award for the "OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy" series and the fourth award for the Istra , Croatia episode. This is the fourth and fifth awards for the "SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY" series. Both the Capella Singapore (part of Global Hotel Alliance) and Hermanus , South Africa episodes are up for their first awards. The "SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY in Hermanus, South Africa" episode is the first of OTPYM Production’s films that was both filmed and edited by the most promising young filmmakers in the country, each of who were selected by ITFFA and Nikon, and mentored by OTPYM Productions Founder, Executive Producer and Director, Michaela Guzy.Michaela is an advocate of regenerative, sustainable and responsible travel. When asked about her vision as a director, Michaela shares that, "Education and exposure, are the recipe for someone learning that there is a different possible outcome. Our content, entertains, but more importantly empowers our local hosts and those who engage with our series. It brings me great joy to work with the Young Creators for a third year in a row - we are so excited to celebrate our joint success on June 6, 2025 at ITFFA Awards Ceremony at the Sandton Convention Centre."All three episodes can be found on Modern Luxury Media's M/LUX new app streaming to 135 Million+ US Households available on: Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS and People’s Planet. “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Istra, Croatia” has also been seen inflight globally on Qatar Airways and KTLA+ Channel 5 in Southern California.ABOUT OTPYM PRODUCTIONSMICHAELA GUZY is the founder of the female led content house, OTPYM Productions, with an editorial focus on PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES which she founded in 2012 after departing her corporate job as the VP/Global Travel + Strategic Development for American Express Publishing. OTPYM's production arm currently produces three award-winning series: "OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy," "InspirationStation," "SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY," plus exclusive special reports, including Medical Tourism, inclusivity and trend forecasting, as well as broadcast TV segments, keynote presentations and workshops globally.ABOUT ITFFA:The International Tourism Film Festival Africa is in its seventh year of operations, with more than 4,500 film entries, from 97 countries since its inception in 2019.To date, ITFFA are responsible for:- Direct spend investment into the economy: R 16 million- Indirect investment into the economy: R32.5 million- Part time jobs created: 440- Full time jobs created: 26ABOUT ITFFA’S YOUNG CREATIVES STUDENT CHALLENGE:The purpose of the Young Creatives Student Challenge approaches youth empowerment and employment from two different perspectives at the same time.With goals to teach the youth a sellable skill, shift the culture of entitlement and dependence upon government for assistance, to one of independence, dignity and self-reliance and to cultivate an entrepreneurial mind-set in the youth.The direct impact is providing tourism related businesses a sustainable and affordable, qualitative digital content curation/production service in order to promote their business offerings across all social media platforms that is relative to their businesses immediate needs. To provide the youth with sustainable self-employment opportunities. ITFFA projects that more than 500 jobs will be created in the next two years and over 1,000 in the next three years.To date ITFFA YCSC have achieved (January 2022 – January 2025):- Part time jobs created: 138- Full time jobs: 44- Sponsorship in Cash raised: R1 250 000- Sponsorship in kind: R1 245 000- Total cost to produce: R2 495 000- Direct investment into the economy: R2 125 000- Social economic impact: R4 875 000

OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Istra, Croatia

