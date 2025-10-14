Get the Lead Out initiative accelerates lead service lines replacement for Michigan communities

“When federal, state, and local governments cooperate to solve problems, great things can happen,” said Eric Oswald director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environment Health Division. “The GLO initiative has made a real difference in improving drinking water quality in these five Michigan communities.”

The GLO team helped the five Michigan communities develop community engagement lead service line replacement plans. These plans provided baseline steps to accelerate lead service line replacement and educate communities on the importance of replacing lead service lines. The GLO team also supported water supplies in hosting information booths at community events and provided education materials, such as LSLR maps, door hangers, flyers, social media posts, yard signs, and post cards. The team also worked with the communities to develop self-identification surveys, host city council meetings, design information websites, and develop LSLR education videos.

At the conclusion of the GLO effort, the team held closing meetings in each community where community representatives shared how the initiative helped them improve their LSLR programming. A representative in Ferndale noted a particularly good improvement: during a door knocking event, Ferndale used a door hanger with a quick response (QR) code that embedded city contacts, resulting in an increased number of completed service line self-identification surveys. Through the GLO program, all of the participating communities saw progress with their LSLR programs.

I am proud to see the progress made in Michigan through EPA’s Get the Lead Out initiative,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Anne Vogel. “This collaboration exemplifies how federal, state, and local partnerships can effectively address public health challenges and enhance the quality of life for our communities.

The experiences of the five GLO participating communities will assist other Michigan water utilities working to identify and replace lead and galvanized previously connected to lead (GPCL) service lines of their own by sharing lessons learned and best practices. EGLE assists with this effort by developing education materials, hosting panel discussions at conferences, and through the EGLE’s Mutual Technical Support (MTS) program. The EGLE MTS program brings water utilities together to share and scale up technical knowledge developed locally to address challenges encountered during LSLR. The success of the GLO initiative and other EPA WaterTA programs can improve LSLR and other drinking water challenges.

EGLE will continue to support federal initiatives improving drinking water quality and protecting public health through community-based partnerships.