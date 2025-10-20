Military Computers Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Military Computers Market Worth?

The size of the military computers market has been experiencing substantial growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $8.47 billion in 2024 to $8.9 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors such as defense modernization initiatives, escalating cybersecurity threats, the doctrine of network-centric warfare, improved communication systems, and rugged design requirements have contributed to the growth seen in the historic period.

Expectations for the military computers market size indicate a robust expansion in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to escalate to $10.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is primarily ascribed to geopolitical uncertainties and conflicts, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), defense against electromagnetic pulse (EMP), command, regulation, and exchange (C3) systems, as well as a focus on cybersecurity and information credibility. Key trends projected for the forecast period include welcoming open system architectures, amplified application of cognitive computing, emphasis on ecologically friendly computing initiatives, improved communication and networking capacities, and the innovation of self-governing systems and unmanned platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Military Computers Market?

The military computer market's expansion is significantly influenced by heightened government military spending. Military expenditure refers to the financial resources a nation sets aside for establishing and sustaining armed forces or other defense-related necessities. Globally, militaries utilize military computers to operate in extreme environments and battlegrounds for communication, military artillery, and technology functions. As an example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent global research institute based in Sweden, reported in April 2023 that the total global military expenditure amounted to $2443 billion in 2023, marking a 6.8% increase in real terms from 2022. Hence, augmenting government expenditure on the military is propelling the military computer market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Military Computers Market?

Major players in the Military Computers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems

• Cobham Limited

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Esterline Technologies Corporation

• Getac Technology Corporation

• L3 Technologies

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• Saab AB

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Military Computers Market?

The military computer market is increasingly witnessing technological developments as a prominent trend. Major market players are devoting their efforts towards merging novel technologies and enhancing the applications of military computers to support military operations. For example, a US-based organization known for designing and creating small form factor systems, servers, and displays for both rugged and non-rugged environments, General Micro Systems, Inc., introduced a rugged, battery-powered wearable computer called X9 Spider Wearable in October 2022. This device caters to soldiers on the field and is designed to offer high-performance processing, video capabilities, communications, database access, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) functions even while in motion. The X9 Spider Wearable, crafted to provide maximum computing power and input/output in the smallest and lightest battery-powered format, can sustain up to four on-body screens. The gadget allows wireless LAN and personal area network (PAN) connectivity, promotes communication with attached assets like vehicles or command centers, has storage space for up to 20TB of data, and can connect with high-speed body sensors. Furthermore, the device has the ability to process on-board AI algorithms such as image or facial recognition, target trailing, and sensor fusion.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Military Computers Market Share?

The military computers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Rugged Computers, Embedded Computers

2) By Installation Type: New Installation, Upgradation

3) By Application: Aircraft, Ground, Naval

Subsegments:

1) By Rugged Computers: Rugged Laptops, Rugged Tablets, Rugged Desktops, Handheld Rugged Devices

2) By Embedded Computers: Single-Board Computers (SBCs), System on Module (SoM), Application-Specific Embedded Systems, Real-Time Embedded Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Military Computers Market?

In 2024, North America held the lion's share in the global military computers market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the future, as per the Military Computers Global Market Report 2025. This comprehensive report encompasses numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

