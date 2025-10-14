Aiarty Image Matting Launches Designer Event to Showcase AI Background Removal for Creators of All Levels

Aiarty Image Matting

Aiarty launches a designer-focused event to introduce its AI background removal software to creators of all levels.

CHENGDU, CHINA, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the flagship AI brand of Digiarty Software, today announced the launch of a new Aiarty Event for Designers, spotlighting its state-of-the-art AI background removal software, Aiarty Image Matting. The event invites anyone with background removal needs, including beginners, casual creators, designers, e-commerce sellers, and photographers, to experience the full feature set of the software.

Aiarty Image Matting is a desktop software built for efficient background removal and blending. It uses AI models to remove and refine backgrounds, with a level of precision that other background removers can't match. The software isolates subjects in clean, high-resolution layers, ready to be blended into any design or visual project.

This is particularly useful for:

• Beginners and casual creators to achieve polished results without advanced editing skills.

• Designers who want ready-to-use assets without tedious manual masking.

• Fashion and portrait photographers working with hair, fabric, or layered clothing.

• E-commerce sellers needing clean and professional product listings or white backgrounds.

• Studios handling bulk images on tight deadlines.

The software runs offline, ensuring user privacy and fast processing. It supports up to 10K resolution and can process up to 3,000 images in a single batch, making it practical for professional workflows.

Why Aiarty Image Matting Stands Out

One of the biggest headaches in background removal is getting a natural edge. Aiarty Image Matting comes with four AI models for matting, four edge refinement algorithms, and a manual brush toolkit to make fine-tuning simple.

Key features at a glance:

• Auto-detect edges to remove image background in batch or mask out subjects.

• 4 AI matting models. Up to 10K resolution output with clean edges.

• Edge refinement tools and manual brushes for detailed control.

• 5 creative effects to blend subjects into new backgrounds.

• Batch processing up to 3,000 images. Fully secured offline mode.

Whether you're designing a campaign banner, editing a lookbook, preparing hundreds of Amazon product photos, creating social media posts, or simply isolating objects from personal photos, the workflow stays consistent and clean.

Built for Real-World Creative Workflows

Unlike basic background removers that leave unwanted color remnants, Aiarty Image Matting can detect and mask challenging objects while preserving transparency variations. It's built for scenarios that often trip up other tools:

• Semi-Transparent Lace and Fine Fabrics: Clean, sharp separation without losing textures.

• Low-Light Scenes: AI recovers details and removes noise for realistic cutouts.

• Complex Backgrounds: Subject detection with AI keeps edges crisp while isolating subjects cleanly.

• Structure-Aware Recognition: Accurately handles glossy surfaces, hollow patterns, and reflections.

"Many designers and e-commerce sellers are still stuck spending hours fixing edges by hand," said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. "We built Aiarty Image Matting to make clean cutouts feel like a one-click process. You can drop in an image, let the AI handle the hard parts, and walk away with a clean, production-ready cutout in seconds. It's not just about saving time. It's about making those little, stubborn details easy to handle."

The tool is already being adopted by designers, studios, and online sellers who need clean mattes without complicated workflows, as well as by casual users who want to quickly turn their pets' photos into stickers.

License Giveaway and Discounts

Enter the Aiarty Event for Designers now to claim the licenses:

1) Aiarty Image Matting 90-day Trial License (Value: $29.95)

Recipients will be able to use the complete set of tools with no watermarks, no feature limits, and no hidden upsells.

2) 40% off Lifetime License at $65 (Regular price: $109)

Includes lifetime updates, unlimited processing, and a complimentary one-year license of Aiarty Image Enhancer.

Availability:

Supported OS: Windows 10 or higher, macOS 10.15 or higher.

Learn More about Aiarty Image Matting: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-matting/

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software's flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For over 19 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty's software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.



AI Masking Made Easy with Aiarty Image Matting

