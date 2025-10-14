Digital Hollywood Tech Panel Shines at the DaVinci International Film Festival

Visionary AI Leader Everett Swain II of UXD Academy Leads a Groundbreaking Training Series Showcasing the Future of Film and Technology

“Film and storytelling have always evolved with innovation,” said Swain. “AI is the next great leap.” — Everett Swain II

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everett Swain II, Founder of UXD Academy and Hour Table, is the master AI tools educator every creative, business, and production leader should align with. On Sunday, October 12, 2025, he brought his visionary expertise to the DaVinci International Film Festival’s Digital Hollywood program ( https://davincifilmfestival.com/digital-hollywood/ ), where he inspired a distinguished audience of filmmakers, producers, and directors during his live presentation at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles.The afternoon session delivered a powerful mix of innovation, inspiration, and hands-on AI education. Everett’s presentation was more than a keynote — it was a transformative masterclass that revealed how artificial intelligence is reshaping storytelling, elevating creativity, and empowering professionals across industries.As both a Digital Hollywood panel partner and a featured keynote speaker, Swain captivated attendees with his deep knowledge of how AI transforms creative workflows and business models. His dynamic teaching approach combined education, practical applications, and visionary foresight, making him one of today’s most respected AI educators and technology innovators.The event was curated and moderated by Sharlette Hambrick, a veteran media leader with decades of production experience. Hambrick, who recently served as an Independent Executive Director on the Golden Globes Board (HFPA), helped lead strategic transformation and global broadcast initiatives, including serving as Executive Producer for the Middle East Broadcast Channel coverage of the 2024 Golden Globes on CBS and The Emmys on FOX. Under her guidance, the Digital Hollywood panel delivered a compelling conversation on how AI innovation, inclusivity, and education are shaping the future of entertainment and creative collaboration.Why Business Owners and Leaders Should Connect with UXD AcademyUXD Academy, led by Everett Swain II, is a universal learning hub for creatives, executives, and organizations ready to future-proof their businesses through AI-powered innovation.Here are four key reasons why business owners and leaders should partner with the UXD Academy team:• 🚀 Accelerate Digital TransformationUXD Academy helps organizations integrate AI tools into their operations — from workflow automation to audience insights — enabling leaders to adapt faster and operate smarter.• 🎯 Tailored AI Training for Every IndustryWhether in film, business, nonprofit, politics, or creative arts, UXD Academy offers customized programs designed to help teams use AI to boost productivity and creativity.• 💡 Empower Leaders & TeamsThe UXD team promotes people-first AI literacy, offering interactive workshops and mentorship that help professionals embrace technology confidently and purposefully.• 🌍 Build Future-Ready PartnershipsCollaborating with UXD Academy connects organizations to a global network of innovators and educators at the forefront of AI and digital transformation.About Everett Swain II and UXD AcademyEverett Swain II, Founder of UXD Academy and Hour Table, is a pioneer in AI automation, design thinking, and creative technology. His keynote, “The Digital AI Future of Film and Storytelling,” at the DaVinci International Film Festival’s Digital Hollywood program, underscored his mission to empower creators, educators, and executives to embrace AI and lead smarter through innovation.“Film and storytelling have always evolved with innovation,” said Swain. “AI is the next great leap. At UXD Academy, our mission is to empower creatives and leaders with the tools to imagine boldly and execute with precision.”Earlier that week, Swain also partnered with the Hollywood Park Film Festival as a Digital AI Tech Partner and Educational Class Host at IMAX Cinepolis in Inglewood, leading an AI Tech Education Panel that taught filmmakers and creators how to integrate AI into storytelling and production to enhance creativity and audience engagement.Connect with UXD AcademyJoin the movement redefining creativity, innovation, and leadership through artificial intelligence:• 🌐 Website: www.uxd.academy• 📧 Email: everett@uxd.academy• 🎥 YouTube: UXD Academy• 💼 LinkedIn: Everett Swain | https://www.linkedin.com/in/everettblakeswain/ • 📱 Instagram: @uxdacademy | @hour_table• 🎬 TikTok: @uxd.academyMedia & Partnership InquiriesSNGROUP | Amazing TrendSettersEmail: Director@amazingtrendsetters.com

