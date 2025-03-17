The Black Business Association’s 22nd Annual Salute to Black Women Business Conference, Vendor Faire & Awards Luncheon

Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations

Hosted by Michelle Fisher (ABC7 Eyewitness News) & Danny Morrison (KJLH Radio) | Honoring Trailblazing Women Leaders in Banking, NASA, and Corporate America

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Business Association (BBA) proudly presents the 22nd Annual Salute to Black Women Business Conference, Vendor Faire & Awards Luncheon, celebrating the leadership, resilience, and success of Black women in business, government, and community service. Held during Women’s History Month, this year’s theme, “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations,” highlights the power of mentorship and collaboration as Black women continue to break barriers and inspire future generations.The Salute to Black Women Business Conference provides a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and business growth, bringing together entrepreneurs, executives, policymakers, and community leaders. Attendees will gain insights from industry experts and business leaders while celebrating the achievements of Black women shaping industries.This event is designed to uplift, educate, and empower attendees through dynamic discussions, business showcases, mentorship forums, and a prestigious awards luncheon. The conference fosters a space where Black women can connect, learn, and celebrate their impact while accessing resources for professional and personal growth. Celebrating Trailblazing Black Women in Business, Leadership & Community event starts at 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM hosted at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles, 6101 West Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.EVENT HIGHLIGHTS & KEY FEATURESThe Dynamic Business Conference & Leadership Panels will feature expert-led discussions on entrepreneurship, leadership, and business strategies, offering knowledge for career and business advancement. The Prestigious Awards Luncheon will recognize outstanding Black women for their achievements in business, public service, and community leadership, honoring their dedication to progress. The Vendor Faire & Business Showcase will highlight over 40 Black-owned businesses, giving attendees the opportunity to discover unique products and services while supporting Black entrepreneurship. The Women’s Leadership Symposium & Youth Empowerment Forum will provide mentorship and guidance to young women, fostering future leaders. For literature enthusiasts, the Meet the Authors Pavilion will feature exclusive book signings and discussions with renowned Black women authors, offering insights on leadership and success.HONORING BLACK WOMEN LEADERS & CHANGE-MAKERSA highlight of the event is the recognition of trailblazing Black women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and service. This year’s distinguished honorees include:*Brigadier General Yvonne Cagle, MD, PhD, Ret. – NASA Astronaut & USAF Flight Surgeon*Hon. Heather Hutt – Los Angeles City Councilwoman, 10th District*Delphine D. Pruitt – Vice President | Business Access Advisor, U.S. BankThese honorees, along with other visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates, will be celebrated for their dedication to economic empowerment and social progress. Their achievements reinforce the importance of representation, perseverance, and leadership.The event will be hosted by Michelle Fisher (ABC7 Eyewitness News) and Danny Morrison (KJLH Radio), with live entertainment by DJ Jiji Sweet, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere.ABOUT THE BLACK BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (BBA)Founded in 1970, the Black Business Association (BBA) is the oldest active ethnic business organization in California. For over five decades, the BBA has been a leader in advocating for economic empowerment and business success for Black entrepreneurs and professionals.Through mentorship, education, and strategic partnerships, the BBA has been instrumental in helping Black business owners build economic sustainability. The organization remains committed to advancing opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and ensuring long-term success.SPONSORS & COMMUNITY PARTNERSThe Salute to Black Women Business Conference, Vendor Faire & Awards Luncheon is made possible through the support of dedicated sponsors and community partners committed to economic inclusion and business empowerment. Sponsors include:*U.S. Bank*LADWP*Kaiser Permanente*California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute*National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Los Angeles Chapter*Forgiving For Living, Inc.*California Black Women’s Health ProjectThese organizations align with BBA’s mission to support Black women in business, leadership, and entrepreneurship, ensuring they thrive.JOIN US & GET INVOLVED!🎟 FREE Conference Registration – RSVP today at www.bbala.org 🍽 Awards Luncheon Tickets Available – Secure your seat for this celebrationFOR MEDIA & PRESS INQUIRIES📧 Event Information & Sponsorships: sharris@bbala.org | 🌐 www.bbala.org 📧 Media Coverage: Contact SNGROUP at director@amazingtrendsetters.comThe Black Business Association invites you to join us in honoring and empowering Black women who continue to lead, advocate for equity, and inspire future generations. This is more than an event, it’s a movement celebrating the excellence and impact of Black women in business and beyond.

