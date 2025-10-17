UTM held a Webinar on “Unleashing AI in Tourism and Hospitality Marketing”

MACAU, October 17 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) successfully hosted its first “Future-Ready Series” webinar on 15 October 2025. Titled “Unleashing AI in Tourism and Hospitality Marketing,” the event attracted a global audience formed with students, academics, and industry professionals, all eager to explore the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on the sector.

The session was designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world application, offering attendees a practical introduction to cutting-edge AI tools and strategies.

The webinar featured insightful presentations from two distinguished speakers. Dr Helmond Io, Assistant Professor at UTM, delved into how AI is revolutionising personalisation, demonstrating how Large Language Models (LLMs) can be used to craft unique travel itineraries and marketing content for individual consumers. He also highlighted the growing importance of AI-powered chatbots and virtual concierges in delivering 24/7, next-level customer service.

Bringing an industry perspective, Dr Truman Huang, CEO of Wintour Information Technology, Inc., presented compelling real-world case studies. He showcased how dynamic websites adapt in real-time to user behavior and gave an inside look at AI-driven sales training simulations that are preparing the next generation of hospitality professionals. Dr Huang emphasised how analysing customer feedback with AI can lead to dramatic improvements in service quality and smarter, data-driven business decisions. The event was expertly moderated by Dr Wilson Hong, Assistant Professor at UTM, who facilitated a lively Q&A session where attendees engaged directly with the speakers.

This webinar underscores UTM’s commitment to providing future-ready education that equips students with the skills needed to thrive in a tech-driven world. By connecting students with industry leaders and academic experts, the university continues to foster a new generation of innovative hospitality leaders.