AHA Trustee Services highlights need to adapt succession planning strategies in face of challenges

An article in the latest edition of AHA Trustee Insights highlights how hospital and health system boards must adapt their recruitment practices and succession planning to effectively respond to current health care challenges, including rapid technological advances, regulatory complexities, market consolidation, financial pressures and legislative changes. READ MORE

