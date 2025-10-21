Vehicle Scanner Market to Reach US $3.33 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vehicle Scanner Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Vehicle Scanner Market?

The size of the vehicle scanner market has been experiencing a consistent growth over the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $2.53 billion in 2024 to $2.64 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The expansion during the historic period is primarily due to security apprehensions, enhanced traffic at entry points, fulfillment of regulatory requirements, escalating threats of illicit goods, and infrastructural progression.

The market size for vehicle scanners is predicted to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years, approaching a value of $3.33 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors that contribute to the growth during this forecasted period encompass escalating global commerce, anti-terrorism initiatives, increasing urbanization and population, improvements in customs and border management, as well as measures in response to the pandemic. Notable trends for this period include cooperation in cross-border security, adoption of technology, technological advancements, compatibility with other security systems, along with eco-friendly and radiation-free technologies.

Download a free sample of the vehicle scanner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12450&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Vehicle Scanner Global Market Growth?

The escalation of security issues is predicted to drive the expansion of the vehicle scanner market. The notion of security concern relates to a brief strategy implemented by law enforcement or security personnel to protect individuals or locations under threat. Vehicle scanners help in detecting illicit goods, unlawful narcotics, weapons, and other potential hazards while examining containers and vehicles. Numerous places, such as seaports, will persistently depend on vehicle scanners due to growing apprehension over unlawful drug smuggling and other security faults. For instance, per the U.S. Customs and Border Protection records, in June 2023, the number of noncitizen criminals arrested by the U.S. rose from 2,438 in 2020 to 12,028 in 2022. Of these, the cases of illegal possession and trafficking of drugs surged from 386 in 2020 to 2,239 in 2022. The illegal possession, transportation, and trafficking of weapons jumped from 49 in 2020 to 309 in 2022, while illegal entries and reentries heightened from 1,261 in 2020 to 6797 in 2022. As such, the upsurge in security issues is fueling the growth of the vehicle scanner market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Vehicle Scanner Market?

Major players in the Vehicle Scanner include:

• Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Tescon AG

• Continental AG

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Snap-on Inc.

• Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

• Rapiscan Systems Private Limited

• KPIT Technologies

• Innova Electronics Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Vehicle Scanner Market?

Advancements in technology are becoming a prominent trend in the vehicle scanner industry. Leading companies in this sector are introducing innovative technologies to maintain their market position. For instance, Vehant Technologies, a vehicle security firm based in India, unveiled the DepScan UVSS (Under Vehicle Scanning System) in December 2022. The system, which employs stereoscopic vision technology, scans the vehicle's underside, and enhances both the dependability and automation of such scans. It offers an all-encompassing solution for examining the underbelly of vehicles at checkpoints. This system creates a point cloud-based 3D model, which facilitates the gathering of relative depth data through a disparity map.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Vehicle Scanner Market Report?

The vehicle scannermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Scanner Type: Portable Scanner, Fixed Scanner

2) By Structure Type: Drive-Through, Under Vehicle Surveillance System (UVSS)

3) By Component: Camera, Lighting Unit, Barrier, Software, Other Components

4) By Technology Type: Sensing, Illuminating, Scanning, Imaging, Processing

5) By Application: Government Or Critical Infrastructure Protection, Private Or Commercial Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Scanner: Handheld Vehicle Scanners, Mobile Under-Vehicle Scanners, Foldable Scanners

2) By Fixed Scanner: In-Ground Vehicle Scanners, Drive-Through Scanners, Overhead Scanners

View the full vehicle scanner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-scanner-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Vehicle Scanner Industry?

In 2024, North America spearheaded the vehicle scanner market. The report of the vehicle scanner market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Vehicle Scanner Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Passenger Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-electric-vehicle-global-market-report

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-commercial-vehicle-global-market-report

Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-commercial-vehicles-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.