Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Expanding With $749.57 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been a significant increase in the size of the non-alcoholic beverages market in recent years. It is projected to escalate from $584.23 billion in 2024 to $614.72 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The historical period advancement is related to the surge in functional drinks, the shift in consumer demographics, the impact of marketing and branding initiatives, the consequences of globalization and cultural aspects, and the sway of health and lifestyle publicities.

The market for non-alcoholic beverages is set to experience robust growth in the coming years. It's forecasted to reach $749.58 billion by 2029, proliferating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period feature the increasing preference for sustainable, functional, and wellness-enhancing ingredients, the emergence of plant-based drinks, the emphasis on minimal sugar and natural sweeteners, and the health and immunity benefits they offer. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass natural and clean labels, innovations in packaging, digital marketing strategies, customization and personalization, innovations in hydration, and the incorporation of technology into the beverage experience.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market?

With the global population projected to hit 10 billion by 2050, the demand for food is also anticipated to rise. The American Society of Nutrition has reported that Mexico has the highest consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks. This will necessitate an escalation in crop production, farming operations, and trading quantities to cater to the growth in population. Consequently, this market's firms are predicted to gain from the escalating demand for foodstuffs and drinks, triggered by the expanding population throughout the predicted timeline.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market?

Major players in the Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestle S.A.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV

• Danone S.A.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Suntory Holdings Limited

• Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

• Coca-Cola European Partners plc

• Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

What Are The Top Trends In The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Industry?

Heightened awareness and concern about health among consumers are fueling the appetite for drinks that offer nutritional benefits, antioxidants, and probiotics. These health drinks aid in detoxing, weight management, gut health, and supplementing nutrition, and sometimes can replace regular meals. For example, Kombucha, a fermented tea brewed from a blend of yeast, bacterial culture, sugar, and tea, is gaining popularity as a healthy drink. As reported by Beverage Daily, the kombucha market is predicted to rise by 25% each year. To meet the demands of the health drink market, companies like Pepsi are introducing products like organic Gatorade.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segments

The non alcoholic - beverages market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Coffee And Tea, Soft Drink And Ice

2) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

3) By Category: Mass, Premium

Subsegments:

1) By Coffee and Tea: Ready-To-Drink Coffee, Ground Coffee, Tea Bags, Loose Leaf Tea, Herbal Tea

2) By Soft Drinks and Ice: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, Iced Tea And Iced Coffee, Flavored Water, Fruit Juices And Juice Drinks, Ice (Packaged Ice Products)

Which Regions Are Dominating The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led in terms of size in the global market for non-alcoholic beverages, with Western Europe coming in second. The Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2025 projects growth trends in these areas and includes coverage of various regions, specifically, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

