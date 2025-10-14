Cafe Mocha Radio’s 15th Anniversary Salute THEM Awards Celebrates Industry Icons & Innovators Nov. 6 at Howard Theatre

Lynn Whitfield, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Marsai Martin and Kenny Lattimore among honorees with Keith D. Robinson of CBS’ “Beyond the Gates” to perform

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:

The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival will officially kick off on Nov. 6 with Cafe Mocha Radio’s 15th Anniversary Salute THEM Awards at the historic Howard Theater. Defined as “radio from a woman’s perspective,” the nationally syndicated program airs on SiriusXM and WHUR-FM (Washington, D.C.) with affiliates in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville.

This year, the milestone Crystal Anniversary of the Salute THEM Awards will be hosted by Cafe Mocha Radio co-host Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker, pop culture correspondent Jawn Murray, and Cafe Mocha TV host Laila Muhammad. The event celebrates pacesetters whose talent and tenacity impact the culture and community at large. Past honorees include Iyanla Vanzant, Wanda Durant, Michel Wright, Sly Stone, Cora Masters Barry, Doug E. Fresh, Jotaka Eaddy, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, April D. Ryan, Maysa Leak, Priscilla Clarke, David 'Oggi' Ogburn, Lamman Rucker, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Proceeds from the awards will benefit the Mocha Cares Foundation, which supports women and children affected by domestic violence and establishes mentorship programs for HBCU students.

WHO:

● Lynn Whitfield – Award-winning actress and Howard University graduate ( “The Chi,” “Greenleaf”)

● Marsai Martin – Actress/Producer, “Blackish,” “Little;” Creative Ambassador, 2025 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

● Kenny Lattimore – R&B star

● Keith D. Robinson – Actor/Singer, CBS’ “Beyond the Gates”

● Edna Kane Williams – AARP Executive Vice President

● Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas)

● Angel Gregorio – Philanthropist

● Virginia Ali – co-founder, Ben’s Chili Bowl

● Jawn Murray – Salute THEM Awards co-host; Pop Culture Correspondent

● Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker – co-host, Cafe Mocha Radio and Salute THEM Awards

● Laila Muhammad – Salute THEM Awards co-host; host Cafe Mocha TV

WHEN:

Thursday, November 6

6:00 - 7pm - Gold Carpet Reception (Press Media Coverage)

7:30 - 9pm - Salute THEM Awards program

WHERE:

The Howard Theatre, 620 T St NW, Washington D.C. 20001

To request press credentials or media opportunities, please contact cafemocha@milesaheadbroadcasting.com.

About HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

Founded by Howard University alumni Sheila Eldridge, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is inspiring a new generation of minority talent and storytellers in the film, television, and broadcasting industry by teaching HBCU students practical skills to improve their craft, creating platforms to showcase their work, connecting executives and students to build a pipeline of talent and career opportunities that is a celebration of Black filmmakers rooted in the HBCU culture.

Past sponsors and media partners include iHeartMedia - Black Information Network, AARP, HBCYOU, Andscape, NBC, ESPN, TVOne, Oxygen True Crime, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 141 & 142 and the Cafe Mocha Radio Network.

About Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting

Miles Ahead Entertainment (MAE) is a woman-and minority-owned, MDOT/WOSB certified, global multicultural agency specializing in strategic planning, social media marketing and virtual events, talent acquisition management, concierge sponsorship engagement. Subsidiary Miles Ahead Broadcasting has produced award winning broadcast television and audio productions Café Mocha Radio & TV, Mocha Podcasts Network and Salute Her Awards. MAE’s principal, Sheila Eldridge, is a Howard University, Cathy Hughes School of Communications graduate and has been recognized with NAACP Image Awards, Women In Media Gracie Awards, Telly Award and Living Legends Foundation ‘Entrepreneur’ Award, to name a few.



