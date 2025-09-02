HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Unveils the 'I ASPIRE' 25 Premier List of HBCU Multi-Hyphenates Impacting Today’s Culture

2025 I Aspire List

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival (HBCUFLF) has released its highly anticipated “I Aspire” 25 list of HBCU alumni inspiring the next generation of creative curators. The powerful lineup honors the enduring legacy of HBCU excellence and celebrates the cultural impact these alumni are making on the industry. The HBCU First LOOK “I Aspire” 25 was curated from students surveyed throughout the year with oversight from the HBCU First LOOK Advisory Council.

This year’s “I Aspire” 25 features a diverse roster of notables across film, television and digital platforms, including 2025 Emmy-nominated Dope Thief actor Brian Tyree Henry (Morehouse College); seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield (Howard University); The Breakfast Club Sr. News Producer, Loren LoRosa (Delaware State University); Tony-winning actress and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose (Florida A&M University); Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) co-founder Floyd Rance III (Howard University); actress/comedienne Loni Love (Prairie View A&M University); P. Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson (North Carolina Central University); NBA legend Chris Paul (Winston-Salem State University); Dollie S. Bishop, The Black Effect Podcast Network, President of Production and Creative Development (Winston-Salem State University); writer/director B.Monét (Spelman College); casting executive Felicia Joseph (Hampton University); 2025 Emmy-nominated Severance actor Tramell Tillman (Jackson State University), prominent talent manager M88 partner Oronde Garrett (Virginia State University) and more.

Charged with the mission of providing a platform for young HBCU creatives to present their work, learn and network with a diverse group of HBCU alumni and industry allies, the 3rd annual HBCU First LOOK Film Festival returns to Howard University November 6 – 8, 2025 with the theme “Elevate Future Storytellers.”

About HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival was founded by Howard University alumna Sheila Eldridge who produces the annual conference through her award-winning Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting imprint. Now in its third year, the Festival champions a new generation of storytellers in the film, television, broadcast and streaming industries by providing HBCU students the platform to gain practical skills, improve their craft and showcase their work, building a pipeline that can connect both executives and students in the celebration of HBCU culture.

Past sponsors and media partners include iHeartMedia - Black Information Network, AARP, HBCYOU, Andscape, NBC, ESPN, TVOne, Oxygen True Crime, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 141 & 142 and the Cafe Mocha Radio Network.

