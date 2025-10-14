Missing Pieces Support Group Hosts 2nd Annual Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run in Honor of Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month

This race is a chance for pregnancy loss families to feel seen, honor their loss, find community and heal together.” — Jamilah Robinson, co-founder at MPSG

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missing Pieces Support Group (MPSG), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families affected by pregnancy and infant loss, invites the community to participate in the second annual Life After Loss 5K & Fun Run this October. The event honors Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month and provides a meaningful way for families and supporters to remember babies lost too soon.“This race is a chance for pregnancy loss families to feel seen, honor their loss, find community and heal together,” said Jamilah Robinson, co-founder at MPSG. “Whether you’re walking in memory of your child, running to support a loved one or donating to our cause, you’re helping us break the silence and provide hope.”Taking place both in-person and virtually, the Life After Loss 5K is a powerful movement to raise awareness, foster connection and provide vital resources for grieving families. Proceeds from the event benefit MPSG programs, including care packages, emotional support and community outreach for those navigating the pain of pregnancy loss.Event DetailsWhat: Life After Loss 5K & 1K Fun RunWhen: October 18, 2025Where: Macgregor ParkRegister: https://missingpiecessupportgroup.org/event/missing-pieces-support-group-life-after-loss-5k-fun-run/ Participants can choose from the following race options:5K Run/Walk – Chip-timed and open to all fitness levels1K Fun Run/Walk – Family-friendly and perfect for kidsVirtual Challenge – Participate from anywhere during the month of OctoberAll registrants will receive a finisher’s medal, and in-person participants will also receive an event T-shirt (sizes YXS–2XL). Everyone is encouraged to wear pink and blue to show support for pregnancy and infant loss awareness.###About Missing Pieces Support GroupFounded in 2023, Missing Pieces Support Group (MPSG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides compassionate support, resources, and community for families grieving pregnancy and infant loss. Through outreach, care packages, and awareness campaigns, MPSG is committed to ensuring no one has to walk the path of loss alone. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit https://missingpiecessupportgroup.org . Join the conversation using #MPSGLifeAfterLoss.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.