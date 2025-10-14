Spectrum Networks Unveils 'Beyond Lighting' Initiative with Launch of Aviation-Grade Outlet Solutions

Spectrum Smart Outlet

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks LLC, a recognized leader in advanced aerospace lighting, has expanded beyond lighting with the launch of a new line of aviation-grade power outlets. Available in 1–5A and 6–10A variants, the Spectrum Smart Outlet delivers the same high reliability and performance customers expect from Spectrum’s lighting systems.

Developed in direct response to operator and MRO feedback, Spectrum Smart Outlets are designed as durable, mechanical drop-in replacements. They also introduce key installation and operational advantages, including the elimination of separate inline power modules for higher amp variants and magnetic removal bezels that simplify plating and maintenance.

The product line successfully completed RTCA DO-160 testing in Q3 2025 and will debut later this month on an ACJ A320 program. Four additional shipsets are scheduled for delivery by the end of the year to multiple customers, with additional platforms set to follow in 2026.

Spectrum Networks will showcase its expanded product portfolio during an exclusive VIP reception in Las Vegas this week.

About Spectrum Networks, LLC

Spectrum Networks is an ISO9001/AS9100D-certified manufacturer specializing in high-performance lighting and smart power solutions for aerospace and specialty environments. With a focus on innovation and customization, Spectrum designs products that improve connectivity, safety, and energy efficiency across a wide range of aviation platforms.

To learn more about Spectrum Networks and its full line of lighting and power solutions, visit: www.spectrumnetworksllc.com.

