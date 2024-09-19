Spectrum Networks Expands 3D Manufacturing Capabilities, Celebrates Shipment of 1,000th PMA Airline Part

Spectrum Networks - Markforged FX10 Spectrum Networks

FIFE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks LLC, an aerospace lighting leader based in Fife, WA, continues to accelerate its growth by expanding its 3D manufacturing capabilities to support customer programs and research & development initiatives.

In September, the company integrated the latest Markforged FX10 printer into its production lineup. This cutting-edge technology, introduced in early 2024, is one of the few of its kind in the Pacific Northwest and boasts 50% faster print speeds, in-process optical scanning, and comprehensive configuration management, all in alignment with Spectrum’s ISO9001/AS9100D quality certifications.

In tandem with this expansion, Spectrum Networks achieved a significant milestone by shipping its 1,000th PMA part for a long-term commercial airline program. Over the past year, the company has manufactured these parts and is on track to ship an additional 500+ units by the end of 2024.

Spectrum Networks is also gearing up for its exclusive “Innovation Ignited” event in Las Vegas, scheduled for the third week of October, where it will showcase a range of its latest products. Invitations for this event will be distributed in the coming weeks.

About Spectrum Networks, LLC

Spectrum Networks, an ISO9001/AS9100D certified manufacturer, is a leading provider of advanced lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that enhance wireless connectivity, safety, efficiency, and performance. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customization, Spectrum Networks continues to set new standards in the lighting industry.

For more information about Spectrum Network and its range of innovative lighting solutions, please visit www.spectrumnetworksllc.com.

