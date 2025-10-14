ToolJet Repositions as AI-First Platform to Replace Legacy Low-Code Solutions

ToolJet's AI prompt to input requirements that can be converted into fully functional enterprise apps ToolJet builds enterprise apps with AI but also has a low-code/no-code visual application builder. ToolJet comes with enterprise-grade security features

ToolJet launches an AI-first platform for building secure enterprise apps—replacing legacy low-code with AI-driven speed, intelligence, and flexibility.

Legacy low-code tools became bloated and slow. ToolJet changes that with an AI-first platform that’s faster, open, and built for how modern enterprises actually work.” — Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ToolJet announced its repositioning as an AI-first platform for building enterprise-grade applications, aiming to replace legacy low-code solutions that have grown cumbersome in large organizations. The revamped ToolJet introduces a suite of AI-powered capabilities designed to accelerate development and eliminate tedious work, while retaining the ease-of-use of visual app building. Key new AI-driven features include:AI UI Generation: Instantly produce interface layouts from simple text prompts, leveraging generative AI to design dashboards and forms without manual coding.AI-Assisted Database Design: Define data models in natural language and let the AI build out optimized database schemas and CRUD logic automatically.One-Click Debugging: Automatically identify and fix common errors in applications with a single click, as an AI assistant analyzes app logic and suggests corrections.Natural Language Interface: Allow builders to create, modify, and query applications by conversing in plain English – ToolJet’s multi-agent AI system turns high-level instructions into working app features.Enterprise-Grade Performance and SecurityUnder the hood, ToolJet’s engineering team rebuilt the platform’s core architecture from scratch in late 2024 to meet enterprise demands. The result, ToolJet v3, is faster and more scalable than any previous generation of low-code platform. This architectural overhaul cleaned up technical debt and laid a foundation for ToolJet’s pivot to an AI-native app builder in early 2025. Despite the deep integration of AI, the platform maintains enterprise-grade security and stability. All critical features for corporate IT – including role-based access control (RBAC), audit logs, single sign-on (SSO), LDAP integration, and environment management – are built in to meet stringent compliance requirements. Companies can even self-host ToolJet for complete data privacy and control, a key consideration for large organizations.Equally important, ToolJet’s new hybrid AI + visual builder model ensures that human builders stay in the driver’s seat. Builders remain in control at every step – they can review AI-generated plans, tweak layouts or data models, and, if needed, stop the AI generation to refine the app manually using ToolJet’s familiar drag-and-drop editor.This provides a critical safety net for non-technical users and mission-critical projects, allowing a seamless fallback to visual development whenever necessary. “Compared to code generator tools, our AI + visual approach gives multiple fallbacks,” the company noted, making it ideal for users with limited technical skills. In addition, ToolJet offers flexible professional services engagements to ensure customer success.: teams can get help ranging from quick proof-of-concept support to fully embedded ToolJet engineers working alongside them on long-term projects.Modern Alternative to Legacy Low-CodeToolJet’s AI-first repositioning comes at a moment of opportunity in the industry. Many legacy low-code platforms have become overly complex, often requiring companies to train and certify developers just to build basic apps. This complexity, combined with the rapid rise of AI, has enterprises seeking a more modern solution. “With recent advancements in AI, companies are looking to add AI to their business applications and workflows,” the ToolJet team explained, noting that organizations re-evaluating their toolsets can now **choose a modern solution instead of sticking to legacy platforms. ToolJet is answering that call with a platform that marries the power of generative AI with the proven ease of visual development – a combination that legacy vendors, encumbered by old architectures, struggle to match.“Enterprises are eager to modernize their internal development platforms,” said Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, Founder and CEO of ToolJet. “Legacy low-code tools promised simplicity but became bloated and frustrating – you shouldn’t need weeks of training and certifications to build business apps. We saw a once-in-a-generation chance to change that. By rebuilding our foundation and infusing AI at the core, we’ve leaped ahead of the old guard. ToolJet now gives organizations an AI-native, open, and lightning-fast alternative at the exact moment they need it. We’re here to ensure that the next era of enterprise software is defined by speed, intelligence, and accessibility.”Built on its open-core roots, ToolJet has evolved from a popular open-source framework into a full-stack platform ready for enterprise scale. The company’s community edition (36,000+ stars on GitHub ) remains actively maintained and continues to inform the commercial product’s development. All improvements from the recent v3 rebuild and AI features have been contributed upstream, underscoring ToolJet’s commitment to its developer community . Alongside the product transformation, ToolJet has introduced a new builder-centric pricing model that charges only for the team members building apps (with no fees for end-users), aligning costs with value and simplifying enterprise adoption.The repositioned ToolJet platform is already attracting strong interest from global enterprises across finance, telecom, and technology. Over 1000 organizations – including several Fortune 500 companies – have adopted, validating the demand for an AI-first alternative to traditional low-code. By combining years of infrastructure work with cutting-edge AI, ToolJet is poised to become the modern replacement for legacy low-code platforms, offering enterprises a bold new path to build internal applications faster, smarter, and more securely.

