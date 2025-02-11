ToolJet's AI-native application builder

ToolJet unveils one of the first AI-driven internal tool builders, enabling users to create apps by simply describing them in plain English.

With an AI-native tool builder, we’re enabling anyone – from business users to seasoned developers – to turn an idea into a fully working app just by telling ToolJet what they need.” — Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ToolJet, an open-source low-code platform for building internal tools, today announced the launch of its new AI-native platform that allows anyone to build custom internal applications by describing them in plain English. As one of the first internal tool builders to be “AI-native,” ToolJet’s platform can generate fully functional apps instantly from simple text prompts, marking a groundbreaking advancement in how software is developed for internal use.AI-Powered “Text-to-App” InnovationPowered by generative AI, ToolJet’s platform transforms the app development process into a conversational experience. Users can literally describe an app in plain language – for example, “a dashboard to track inventory levels with alerts when stock is low” – and ToolJet’s AI will immediately generate a working application to match that description. This innovation eliminates the traditional complexity of coding or dragging-and-dropping in a builder; instead, ToolJet’s AI acts as a co-developer, instantly producing the database, business logic, and user interface based on the user’s requirements. The result is dramatically accelerated development cycles and empowerment for non-technical team members to bring their software ideas to life.“This launch represents a transformative leap in how internal software can be created,” said Navaneeth Padanna Kalathil, founder and CEO of ToolJet. “Our vision has always been to democratize software development within organizations. With an AI-native tool builder, we’re turning that vision into reality by enabling anyone – from business users to seasoned developers – to turn an idea into a fully working app just by telling ToolJet what they need. It’s like having an expert engineer on-demand, ready to build whatever you imagine.”Backed by $7M to Fuel AI GrowthToolJet’s push into AI is backed by $7 million in funding from leading investors, including Nexus Venture Partners and M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund)​. This strong financial support has enabled ToolJet to expand its team and invest heavily in AI research and development. The backing of Nexus and Microsoft’s venture arm underscores the industry’s confidence in ToolJet’s mission and the significance of this AI-native launch.The ToolJet AI-native platform officially launched on February 11, 2025, and is accessible at ToolJet.ai . Starting today, users can visit the ToolJet.ai website to sign up for a free trial and immediately begin building apps with natural language prompts. ToolJet invites developers, IT teams, and business users alike to try the platform and witness how describing an app in plain English can translate into a deployable internal tool within minutes.For teams looking to accelerate internal development or anyone eager to explore AI-powered software creation, ToolJet’s new platform offers an exciting opportunity to build custom tools faster and more easily than ever before. Visit ToolJet.ai to learn more and start building with AI. 🚀

Demo of ToolJet's AI-native application builder

