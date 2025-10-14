NJ Start-up Wins ‘Leader in Life Sciences’ Award for Innovation Preventing Nosocomial Respiratory Infections

BioGuard UVC™ by Geared Power Mark Lenker, Tony Spadaro, Gary Kellstrom, and Tom Denaro from Geared Power with NJMEP Director, Marketing and Communications, Mike Womack. Geared Power as 'Leader in Life Sciences' in NJMEP's MADE in NJ 'Manufacturer of the Year' sponsored by Healthcare Institute of New Jersey

'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day

Geared Power exemplifies why New Jersey is known as the ‘Medicine Chest of the World’ by developing new medical advances like BioGuard UVC that not only drive our state’s innovation economy...” — Healthcare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ) President and CEO, Chrissy Buteas

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geared Power was honored as the ‘Leader in Life Sciences’ during the ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day presentation hosted by New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP).Presenting the award was Healthcare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ) President and CEO, Chrissy Buteas. “Geared Power exemplifies why New Jersey is known as the ‘Medicine Chest of the World’ by developing new medical advances like BioGuard UVC that not only drive our state’s innovation economy, but also save patients’ lives around the world,” she said. “That’s why I’m honored to present Geared Power with this year’s ‘Leaders in Life Sciences Award.’” BioGuard UVC™ was developed to prevent respiratory infections. Geared Power BioTech is working towards FDA clearance for use in hospitals to combat healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). This technology delivers a pathogen-kill dose over three times the required level, independent of breathing rate or tidal volume. Its recognition in congressional bills – H.R. 4016 (Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026) and S. 2587 (Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026) – signals its strategic role in infection prevention.“We are deeply honored and grateful for this recognition, especially as a start-up, winning alongside such distinguished peers is a privilege. We extend our heartfelt thanks to NJMEP, the Healthcare Institute of New Jersey, and our fellow finalists – Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Case Medical, and Jewel Precision – for their significant contributions,” said Gary Kellstrom, Jr., CEO of Geared Power.“Our vision for BioGuard UVC is that it will fundamentally transform how healthcare professionals and the public prevent the spread of respiratory infections. Rather than social avoidance, people will want to be nearby individuals wearing BioGuard UVC to safely receive the benefits of natural immunity.”This recognition caps an extraordinary year for Geared Power and BioGuard UVC in 2025, including winning Manufacturing Counts’ ‘Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey’ with a celebratory honor at the Capitol Building in Trenton, and securing a U.S. patent for its UV chamber design.Looking ahead, Geared Power aims to expand BioGuard UVC’s reach in public and military healthcare settings, leveraging its potential to enhance mucosal immunity in nearby individuals – a natural defense against respiratory infections. With bipartisan legislative support, the company is poised to shape the future of respiratory infection control.About NJMEP:NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.NJMEP Contact:Michael Womack | Sr. Marketing & Communications Managermwomack@njmep.orgTel. 973-747-5491NJMEP.orgAbout Healthcare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ):Founded in 1997, HINJ serves as the trade association for the leading research-based biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies in New Jersey, including many of the world’s largest as well as smaller, growing companies.HINJ Media Contact:Steve Issenman | Senior V.P.issenman@hinj.orgTel. 732-729-9621HINJ.orgAbout Geared Power:Located in Wayne, NJ, USA, Geared Power is an innovator in HealthTech dedicated to combating HAIs through advanced application of UVC technology, starting with BioGuard UVC™. Previously the UV Mask, BioGuard UVC™ emerged during the pandemic to tackle PPE shortages, and is now positioned to be an effective countermeasure to the antimicrobial resistance crisis pending regulatory clearance as a Class II Medical Device. Founded in 2018 by our CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., and originally focused on gear-driven Continuously Variable Transmission technology, Geared Power BioTech has a growing IP portfolio for BioGuard UVC™.###

