Geared Power Secures USPTO Allowance for BioGuard UVC™, New Advance in the Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance & HAIs

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geared Power, a rising star in HealthTech innovation, today announced that its groundbreaking BioGuard UVC ™ device has received a Letter of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), marking a major milestone in addition to its existing European Patents in its mission to combat hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).BioGuard UVC™ uses UVC light in a patented helical air chamber to neutralize pathogens at their source—exhaled breath—without mechanical filters, ensuring effortless breathing. Unlike antibiotics, UVC defies resistance, positioning it as a future-proof countermeasure for Emergency Departments. With HAIs costing hospitals billions annually, this innovation promises to transform infection control related to respiratory illness and antimicrobial resistant pathogens.“We’re thrilled to secure this milestone for our U.S. Patent,” said Gary Kellstrom, Jr., CEO & Founder of Geared Power. “BioGuard UVC™ isn’t just a device—it’s a bold step forward to protect everyone in the Emergency Department from HAIs, and we’re proud to represent New Jersey’s manufacturing ingenuity.”Adding to the excitement, the BioGuard UVC™ is nominated for the “ Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey ” contest by Manufacturing Counts. Geared Power invites the public to vote at manufacturingcounts.org/vote/ through March 24th, celebrating New Jersey’s $54.4 billion manufacturing legacy.About Geared Power, LLCLocated in Wayne, NJ, USA, Geared Power is an innovator in HealthTech dedicated to combating HAIs through advanced application of UVC technology, starting with BioGuard UVC™. Previously the UV Mask, BioGuard UVC™ emerged during the pandemic to tackle PPE shortages, and is now positioned to be an effective countermeasure to the antimicrobial resistance crisis pending regulatory clearance as a Class II Medical Device. Founded in 2018 by our CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., and originally focused on gear-driven Continuously Variable Transmission technology, Geared Power has a growing IP portfolio for BioGuard UVC™.Please address all media, marketing, and business development inquiries to:info@gearedpower.comphone: (973) 279-1000###

