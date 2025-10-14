Lazer Logistics Appoints Josh Lee as President

In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations and continue driving Lazer’s mission to deliver exceptional results for its customers

Josh has shown outstanding leadership and a strong commitment to our purpose: delivering exceptional results to our clients so our people can build a foundation for a greater life.” — Adam Newsome, CEO - Lazer Logistics

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazer Logistics, North America’s largest provider of outsourced, end-to-end yard management solutions, today announced the appointment of Josh Lee as President, effective immediately.Since joining Lazer earlier this year, Lee has brought new energy and a strategic perspective to the company’s Strategy and Operations teams. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations and continue driving Lazer’s mission to deliver exceptional results for its customers while fostering opportunities for its people.“In his brief time with Lazer, Josh has shown outstanding leadership and a strong commitment to our purpose: delivering exceptional results to our clients so our people can build a foundation for a greater life,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. “His leadership, experience, and focus on operational excellence will keep Lazer on track for continued growth.”Lazer also announced that Bob Collins will be departing the company and stepping down from his role as President of North America Operations. During his tenure, Collins led several key initiatives, including the deployment of Lazer’s Fleet Management System and enhancements to its Drayage structure.“We thank Bob for his many contributions and leadership,” said Newsome. “He played an instrumental role in strengthening our operations, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”As Lazer Logistics enters this next chapter, the company remains focused on innovation, safety, and delivering measurable results for its customers.About Lazer LogisticsFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Lazer Spot, Inc. d/b/a Lazer Logistics (“Lazer” or “Lazer Logistics”) is North America’s largest provider of outsourced, end-to-end yard management solutions. With operations at over 750 locations, a workforce of more than 5,800 team members, and a fleet of over 11,000 assets, Lazer delivers over 10 million hours of yard services annually across the U.S. and Canada.Lazer’s comprehensive services include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, yard management system (YMS) technology, and the largest outsourced fleet of electric yard trucks in North America. The Lazer Logistics Operating System (LLOS) is the foundation of our operational excellence—standardizing processes across all sites to ensure safety, quality, and performance. Safety is at the core of Lazer’s culture. We maintain a rigorous safety framework where metrics and trends are tracked and reported from the site level to corporate leadership. This proactive approach enables early identification of risks and ensures that every team member returns home safely, every day.Lazer is committed to helping customers improve yard efficiency while advancing their sustainability and compliance goals through a proven, scalable, and fully managed yard operations model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.