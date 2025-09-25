Lazer Logistics Surpasses 2.5 Million Zero-Emission Miles, Delivering $5M+ in Fuel Savings for Customers
Lazer’s EV fleet proves sustainability scales: millions of miles driven, millions of dollars and gallons saved
This milestone underscores the dual value of Lazer’s industry-leading EV program—the largest outsourced fleet of battery-electric spotters in North America—delivering tangible cost savings for customers while advancing sustainability goals and compliance requirements.
By the numbers, Lazer’s EV program has delivered:
• 2.5 million+ zero-emission miles driven
• 1 million+ key-on operating hours
• 1.3 million gallons of diesel fuel saved – equating to $5M+ in avoided fuel costs
• 30+ million pounds of CO₂ emissions abated
Environmental and business impact equivalents:
• Carbon sequestration of 225,000+ tree seedlings grown for 10 years
• Recycling impact equal to 4,808 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled
• Energy savings comparable to powering 1,827 homes for one year
“Electrification in yard operations is not just about sustainability—it’s about performance, compliance, and profitability,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. “Surpassing 2.5 million miles and saving customers more than $5 million in fuel costs shows the real ROI our EV program delivers.”
Chris Bennett, Vice President of EV, Energy & Sustainability at Lazer Logistics, added: “EV spotters are reducing costs for our customers while, at the same time, helping them meet regulatory requirements like Southern California’s WAIRE program. Our EV yard spotter program is a win for our customers’ bottom lines, the environment, and compliance.”
Lazer’s turnkey electrification model covers the entire process—fleet procurement, operations, maintenance, charging infrastructure, and grant management —so customers can accelerate the shift to zero-emission yard operations with confidence.
About Lazer Logistics
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Lazer Spot, Inc. d/b/a Lazer Logistics (“Lazer” or “Lazer Logistics”) is North America’s largest provider of outsourced, end-to-end yard management solutions. With operations at over 750 locations, a workforce of more than 5,800 team members, and a fleet of over 11,000 assets, Lazer delivers over 10 million hours of yard services annually across the U.S. and Canada.
Lazer’s comprehensive services include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, yard management system (YMS) technology, and the largest outsourced fleet of electric yard trucks in North America. The Lazer Logistics Operating System (LLOS) is the foundation of our operational excellence—standardizing processes across all sites to ensure safety, quality, and performance. Safety is at the core of Lazer’s culture. We maintain a rigorous safety framework where metrics and trends are tracked and reported from the site level to corporate leadership. This proactive approach enables early identification of risks and ensures that every team member returns home safely, every day.
Lazer is committed to helping customers improve yard efficiency while advancing their sustainability and compliance goals through a proven, scalable, and fully managed yard operations model.
