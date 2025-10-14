Resolution Minerals Invited to Brief Australian Ambassador Ahead of Prime Minister’s Meeting with President Trump

Ambassador Dr. Kevin Rudd requests briefing on RML’s Horse Heaven Project, highlighting its contribution to the U.S. Critical Minerals List & national security

Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCQB:RLMLF)

Resolution Minerals appreciates the opportunity to brief Ambassador Rudd on the Horse Heaven Project ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington.” — Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations at Resolution Minerals

ID, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) today announced that it has received an official request from His Excellency, The Hon Dr. Kevin Rudd AC, Australian Ambassador to the United States, to provide a briefing on its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho ahead of the upcoming meeting between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on Thursday, October 20, 2025.The invitation recognizes the importance of Horse Heaven in advancing secure and transparent mineral supply chains between the United States and Australia. The project hosts multiple commodities - gold, antimony, and tungsten all listed on the U.S. Critical Minerals List for their strategic significance in defense and advanced technologies.Located adjacent to Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Mine (NASDAQ: PPTA), the ~A$3 billion project underscores U.S.-Australia cooperation on critical minerals at a time when the United States remains heavily reliant on imported antimony. Horse Heaven is well positioned to contribute to the U.S. Administration’s goal of securing domestic antimony supply to support national defense industries.Australian-Led Critical Minerals Development in the U.S.Resolution Minerals has submitted a comprehensive project dossier to the Australian Embassy in Washington D.C. for briefing purposes. The Company has been asked to provide information on Horse Heaven’s scale, development status, resource potential, and expansion plans as part of Australia’s broader strategic engagement with the United States on critical minerals.Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations at Resolution Minerals, said:“Resolution Minerals appreciates the opportunity to brief Ambassador Rudd on the Horse Heaven Project ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington.”“Horse Heaven is a significant Australian-led project in the United States, with historical and potential future production of gold, antimony and tungsten, which are all critical to industrial and defence applications. The briefing reflects the constructive cooperation between Australia and the U.S. on the development of secure, transparent critical mineral supply chains.”“We look forward to contributing to this dialogue and providing an update on our progress of our work in Idaho.”Strategic Engagement and U.S. Critical Minerals PolicyThe U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2025 Draft List of Critical Minerals includes both antimony and tungsten - metals central to defense, technology, and advanced manufacturing. The U.S. government continues to advance domestic critical minerals projects through expedited permitting, grants, and investment programs designed to reduce foreign supply dependency and strengthen national resilience.The Australian Government’s inclusion of Horse Heaven in its formal U.S. briefing agenda underscores the project’s strategic importance and Australia’s growing role as a trusted partner in building secure mineral supply chains.Horse Heaven Project OverviewThe Horse Heaven Project comprises 729 federal lode mining claims covering over 14,580 acres and is home to a number of past-producing Antimony, Tungsten and Gold mines. The project has several high-priority target areas, including the Golden Gate & Antimony Ridge prospects. Shallow historical drilling has confirmed mineralisation from surface.The Project is close to the town of Cascade, Idaho, and important infrastructure, which is being upgraded to support the development of the Stibnite Mine. Horse Heaven shares its eastern boundary with Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project. Due to its high grade and low strip ratio, Stibnite is set to become one of the largest high-grade, lowcost gold mines in the USA and the only domestic source of antimony. Stibnite boasts significant Measured & Indicated gold reserves, with antimony and tungsten being “by-products”.It also has a solid history of gold antimony production, having yielded over 980,000oz of gold, 13.5M pounds of tungsten, and 88M pounds of antimony at Stibnite during WWII and the Korean War, accounting for 90% of total U.S. antimony production at the time.Authorised for release by the Board of Resolution Minerals Ltd.For further information, please contact:Syed AlsagoffNon-Executive Director, Resolution Minerals LtdM: +61 493 254 526

