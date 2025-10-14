Sandy Eggo SEO names Johan Balbuena Scholarship winner, creates pro bono program, and launches Día de los Vivos SEO with 20% donated to suicide prevention.

We will keep investing in people who lift others.” — Pablo Villalpando

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Eggo SEO celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by naming Johan Balbuena as the winner of the Future Humanitarians Scholarship and by launching two programs for the San Diego South Bay community.Future Humanitarians ScholarshipSandy Eggo SEO launched the $1,000 scholarship in April for local students focused on social impact. Johan Balbuena, an Afro-Latina veteran, filmmaker, and activist from San Diego, was announced as the winner on September 15, 2025.“We built Sandy Eggo SEO to serve neighbors first. Johan’s drive for equity and community storytelling reflects the spirit of South Bay,” said founder Pablo Villalpando.Sandy Eggo SEO introduced a pro bono web development service for mission-driven organizations and individuals. The goal is simple. Help you present your work online with clarity and credibility. Eligible partners include local nonprofits, mutual aid groups, social impact clubs, and solo changemakers.Sandy Eggo SEO launched a limited SEO promotion SEO tied to charitable donations. Twenty percent of program revenue goes to suicide prevention organizations. The package includes strategy, implementation, and reporting. Additionally, expert mentorship and paid training are provided for underrepresented voices in the SEO industry.Why this mattersSouth Bay students and mission-driven groups often lack budget for digital tools. Scholarships, pro bono websites, and low-cost SEO help remove barriers. Your work reaches more people. Your supporters find you faster. Your message grows.About Sandy Eggo SEOSandy Eggo SEO is a South Bay San Diego consulting firm led by Pablo Villalpando. Services include SEO, content, and web design for small businesses and community leaders. The firm announced the Future Humanitarians Scholarship in April 2025 to support local students focused on social justice and humanitarian work.For more information, visit SEOinSD.com.

