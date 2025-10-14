Susan ‘Suzy’ Gooch Expands Her Romance Universe With The Carrington Affairs And The Nonnegotiable

The Carrrington Affairs by Susan Gooch

Susan “Suzy” Gooch explores love, ambition, and second chances in a stirring two-book romance series

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Susan “Suzy” Gooch invites readers into the evocative world of Searcy, Arkansas, with two unforgettable contemporary romance novels — The Carrington Affairs and its highly anticipated follow-up, The Nonnegotiable. Together, these stories weave a powerful narrative about love, ambition, redemption, and the difficult choices that shape the lives we build.

The Carrington Affairs — Secrets, Power, and Second Chances

In her breakout novel The Carrington Affairs: A Small Town Romance, Gooch delivers a gripping story that blends political intrigue with small-town Southern drama. Set in Searcy, Arkansas, the book follows Bennett Carrington, a junior senator on the cusp of a vice-presidential nomination whose bright future is shattered by scandal. Once the golden boy of American politics, Bennett is forced to confront the secrets, betrayals, and broken trust that upended his life.

A decade later, when an unexpected opportunity arises to reclaim everything he’s lost, Bennett must face the two women who once held his heart and the painful truths buried in the past. Against the vivid backdrop of a town where gossip lingers like smoke and no secret stays hidden forever, Gooch explores ambition, redemption, and the resilience it takes to rebuild.

“For me, The Carrington Affairs is about the cost of ambition and the courage it takes to start over,” Gooch shares. “Bennett’s journey mirrors the struggles many of us face when our lives don’t go according to plan.”

The Carrington Affairs is now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/5qDSY0y

The Nonnegotiable — When Love and Life Collide

Building on the emotional foundation of The Carrington Affairs, Gooch expands the Carrington universe with The Nonnegotiable, a sweeping love story about two people on diverging paths — and the defining choices that determine their future.

The novel centers on Ella Santiago — a brilliant nineteen-year-old Cal Poly Tech graduate with a MENSA-level IQ and a dream of running a gold-level Napa Valley winery — and Ben Carrington, the ambitious son of a former U.S. senator destined for law school and a career in politics. A chance encounter at Ella’s family diner sparks a whirlwind romance that soon becomes a defining chapter in both of their lives.

As their bond deepens, so do the tensions between their ambitions and their love. Suddenly, what seemed like distant life decisions arrive at their doorstep, forcing them to confront what truly matters. Together, they must navigate their hopes, fears, and nonnegotiables — the unshakable parts of who they are and what they want their lives to be.

“As a lifelong lover of romance, nothing delights me more than crafting characters and journeys that touch the heart,” Gooch explains. “The Nonnegotiable is about love, ambition, and discovering what truly matters most.”

The Nonnegotiable is available for preorder now: https://publishizer.com/the-nonnegotiable/preview/

About the Author

Susan “Suzy” Gooch is a lifelong storyteller and retired educator who has spent over two decades inspiring students to fall in love with literature. Drawing from her Southern roots and her passion for character-driven romance, Gooch crafts stories that feel intimate, cinematic, and emotionally real. Her work explores themes of ambition, love, second chances, and the ways ordinary people navigate extraordinary choices.

