Ronald Morrison’s The Imperfect Deception Fuses Science, Magic, and Mystery in a Gripping Global Thriller

The Imperfect Reception by Ronald Morrison

An electrifying blend of quantum physics, ancient witchcraft, and artificial intelligence explores how far humanity will go to control reality itself.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his spellbinding, 5-star rated new novel The Imperfect Deception, author Ronald Morrison masterfully combines scientific precision with supernatural intrigue to create a genre-bending story that defies convention. What begins as a husband’s desperate search for truth transforms into a globe-spanning adventure that questions the nature of the universe.

When graduate student Nick Price’s wife, Erin, is critically injured under mysterious circumstances, the official investigation runs cold. Refusing to accept unanswered questions, Nick enlists the help of Marty, a mathematician; Jason, a quantum physicist; and Molly, a mysterious hacker with secrets of her own. As their pursuit of truth deepens, the group uncovers a chilling link between advanced physics, Nordic witchcraft, and a powerful secret that governs our very existence.

From Arctic villages to covert laboratories, Nick and his allies are hunted by ruthless and powerful enemies determined to silence them. When a new threat emerges that endangers the planet, the stakes escalate from personal to global. Morrison’s intricate plotting and technical expertise—drawn from his career as a defense scientist and engineer—lend realism to a story that raises thought-provoking questions about the future of artificial intelligence, the relationship between magic and science, and the essence of reality.

A former U.S. Navy pilot turned consulting scientist, Ronald Morrison brings decades of experience in engineering, artificial intelligence, and defense technology to his fiction. He holds a PhD in Information Technology, specializing in biologically inspired AI, and has authored both fiction and nonfiction.

The Imperfect Deception is available now in paperback and e-book formats at:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Imperfect-Deception-Ronald-Morrison-ebook/dp/B0DM9MSBPF/

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-imperfect-deception-ronald-morrison/1146604036

For review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.