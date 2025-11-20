The Compass Broke, I Kept Walking Offers a Raw, Reflective Memoir on Healing, Reinvention, & the Courage to Keep Moving

The Compass Broke I Kept Walking by William B. Seymour

William Seymour invites readers into a deeply human journey of loss, self-inquiry, and the quiet clarity found when life refuses to follow the script.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his memoir The Compass Broke, I Kept Walking, author William B. Seymour delivers a reflective and deeply personal account of collapse, clarity, and the courage required to continue forward without a roadmap. More than a traditional life story, the book reads as a walk through memory, dignity, and truth, chronicling the emotional architecture of a life shaped by family, civic duty, and personal reckoning. Each chapter becomes a tribute to the moments that refine a person’s character, and each page preserves the rhythms that define a meaningful, purpose-led life.

Seymour rejects the notion of tidy lessons or prescriptive advice. Instead, he offers an intimate mosaic of wins and losses, heartbreaks and breakthroughs, all connected by a quiet resilience that kept him moving. His reflections, known as “Billisms,” carry the symbolic precision and emotional inevitability that early readers across all 50 states have already connected with. Some passages explore kindness. Others confront failure. Others introduce humor, including golf balls with a mind of their own. Together, they form a companion for anyone navigating upheaval, transition, or the slow rebuilding of self.

The Compass Broke, I Kept Walking is as much an invitation as it is a memoir. Seymour uses his own lived experiences to spark reflection, encouraging readers to consider their own journeys with empathy and honesty.

“Most of the rules we’re given don’t survive real life,” he shares. “But we can learn to keep walking anyway, discovering our own meaning step by step.”

This legacy-driven narrative is particularly suited for libraries, bookstores, community organizations, and readers who seek work that blends memoir, philosophy, and social commentary. Its blend of vulnerability, symbolic storytelling, and emotional clarity makes it an ideal choice for discussions around healing, resilience, civic engagement, and personal transformation.

Paperback and eBook editions are available now, with additional signed copies and bundle options available upon request. Distribution through Amazon KDP and IngramSpark ensures accessibility for retailers and institutions alike.

Purchase link: https://a.co/d/fD2BCyS

Also available in eBook format.

Companion activity guide coming soon.

BOOK DETAILS

Author: William B. Seymour

ISBN: 978-1-967587-54-4

Publisher: William B. Seymour

Distribution: Amazon KDP and IngramSpark

Formats: Paperback and eBook

Special Options: Signed and bundle editions available

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

William B. Seymour is an author, civic event organizer, and symbolic architect whose work explores emotional truth, personal evolution, and the shared humanity found in everyday moments. His writing fuses memoir, philosophy, and social insight with a reverence for clarity and authenticity. His reflections inspire readers to walk with intention, curiosity, and compassion, making his voice a meaningful addition to today’s literary and civic conversations.

